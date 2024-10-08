Hellenic Charity Ball Announces 2024 Honorees For November Benefit

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The esteemed Elios Charitable Foundation has announced it will honor the careers and achievements of award-winning Greek American luminaries from the national entertainment industry at this year's black-tie Hellenic Charity Ball (HCB), scheduled for Saturday, November 9 at the Palace Hotel, San Francisco.

This year's honorees include Emmy-nominated Hollywood film and television actor, animation voice star and Broadway stage veteran Chris Diamantopoulos; Hollywood's multi-award-winning Special Makeup FX creator and Immortal Masks co-owner, George Frangadakis; and critically acclaimed Netflix Music Creative/Production Executive and Music Supervisor/Soundtrack Producer, Alexandra Patsavas. The celebratory evening will be distinguished by the inaugural George and Judy Marcus Lifetime Achievement Award to be presented to Tony Orlando, GRAMMY-nominated iconic pop/rock singer, songwriter and music executive.

Under the direction of Gala Chair Janice Gumas, the very festive evening will begin at 6 p.m. with a lavish cocktail reception followed by a multi-course dinner, awards show, auction, and dancing. The 2024 Hellenic Charity Ball, the 14th since its inception in 1997, will be hosted by New York Times best-selling prolific author, celebrated television (“Taxi”) and film actress, Golden Globe-nominee, and Broadway star, Marilu Henner. Special to the proceedings, effervescent auctioneer Liam Mayclem will tempt guests to bid on a number of exclusive luxury packages in order to show their financial support for the Elios Charitable Foundation's notable grant recipients, especially the highly cherished Heritage Greece Program for students.

Elios Charitable Foundation President and Chair John Gumas commented, “On behalf of the Elios Charitable Foundation, it is my honor to announce the return of this year's Hellenic Charity Ball, an evening that rallies and unifies Greek Americans while reaffirming the essence of our being Greek, our philotimo. I am very proud we can celebrate our distinguished honorees and welcome our very special guests from across the country. At this year's Ball, we will have a signature event with the presentation of the inaugural George and Judy Marcus Lifetime Achievement Award to renowned entertainer, Tony Orlando. But of course, the evening is ultimately about raising financial support and awareness of our Hellenic beneficiaries, with a special emphasis on youth. It is the support of these programs that truly informs our path forward as proud Greek Americans and Philhellenes.”

ABOUT THE HONOREES

Chris Diamantopoulos has been performing professionally on stage and screen for over 40 years. After a decade on Broadway starring in shows like Les Miserables, The Full Monty - and a recent return to star opposite Sara Barrielles in the hit show, Waitress – he is also the on-camera spokesperson for the nationwide PNC Bank television commercial, reminding everyone that “boring can be brilliant.”

In 2025, Diamantopoulos will be seen on Amazon in three shows: starring in The Sticky opposite Margo Martindale and Jamie Lee Curtis, co-starring in Criminal opposite Emelia Clark, Luke Evans and Charlie Hunnam, and opposite Taylor Kitch in Dark Wolf. Perhaps best known for his portrayal as Russ in HBO's Silicon Valley, he has played characters ranging from the iconic Moe Howard in the Farrelly Brothers Three Stooges, and journalist Royal Brougham in George Clooney's epic The Boys in The Boat, to the sadistic Sotto Vocce in Netflix's blockbuster Red Notice alongside Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot. His credits include playing opposite Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes in the Netflix crime drama True Story, and he dazzled in Damon Lideloff's mind-bending Mrs Davis for Peacock.

In addition to his stage and screen work, Diamantopoulos has enjoyed a successful and diverse career in animation. Currently, he stars in Invincible for Amazon, Blood of Zeus for Netflix, and Beavis and Butthead for Paramount. He's also enjoyed playing a myriad of characters on countless episodes of FOX's American Dad! and Family Guy. Diamantopoulos is proudly the fifth person in history to voice the legendary character Mickey Mouse on multiple Disney series shows for which, he received two Emmy nominations. Fans can also hear Diamantopoulos as Mickey Mouse on the award-winning Toon Town Ride "Mickey's Magic Railway” at both Disneyland and Disney World.

GEORGE FRANGADAKIS

Hailing from Silicon Valley's Saratoga, mask maker, co-owner of Immortal Masks, and Stan Winston School teacher, George Frangadakis grew up in the ‘70s and after watching Star Wars, began his love for movies and inspired his decision to work in the movie industry. After a few years working as a producer for the Emmys and the Academy Awards shows, Frangadakis yearned for something a bit more creative, and after meeting the late great Stan Winston, he learned the FX industry needed people with producing skills. Within a week, Frangadakis left the Academy and began working for V.G.P. Effects and Design Studio.

Under the guidance of legendary special effects master, Vincent Guastini, Frangadakis became familiar with the behind-the-scenes world of monsters and makeup. He soon met rising Hollywood effects artist Andrew Freeman and joined his emerging company Immortal Masks, soon becoming a co-owner. Since then, Immortal Masks has established itself as an industry leader, constantly pushing the envelope of what can be accomplished in silicone. Immortal Masks is now recognized worldwide for its accomplishments in both the entertainment world and themed events.

In 2019 Immortal Masks received an Emmy for outstanding prosthetic makeup for their contribution to special makeup FX for Star Trek: Discovery. The renowned work of Immortal Masks has been featured in such movies as The Suicide Squad, Guardians of the Galaxy 3, and Furiosa, a Mad Max Saga. Immortal Masks are currently working with musical acts Ghost, Kendrick Lamar, Shania Twain, M83, Megadeth, and Tool. This past year Frangadakis and his company have entered the medical world, building full-body simulations to train EMTs and First Responders.

ALEXANDRA PATSAVAS

Alexandra Patsavas leads Music Creative/Production for Netflix Original Series. She oversees creative music services and production strategy for series content, manages talent hires in the music space, and fosters partnerships between the studio, producers, and the music industry.

Prior to joining Netflix's Music Department, Alexandra founded Chop Shop Music Supervision company in 1998, and has music supervised for well over 100 projects and produced dozens of soundtracks over the last two decades. Her series and feature credits include: Queen Charlotte, Bridgerton, Coda, Scandal, The O.C., Gossip Girl, Riverdale, Rescue Me, Without A Trace, Mad Men, Supernatural, Chuck, Numbers, Grey's Anatomy, Lucifer, The Twilight Saga (all five films), The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, Perks of Being A Wallflower, Warm Bodies and Moxie.

Patsavas is an Emmy Nominee for “Outstanding Music Supervision” for her contribution to Bridgerton and a three-time Grammy nominee for the "Best Compilation Soundtrack Album for Motion Picture, Television or Other Visual Media.”

She has earned many accolades throughout her career including Billboard Magazine's “Power 100 Executives” and “Top Women in Music”, LA Times “West 100” and Advertising Age's “Entertainment Marketer of The Year.” Patsavas has been profiled in Cosmopolitan, Wired, The New York Times, Financial Times, The Los Angeles Times, Elle and interviewed on CNBC and MTV.

Tony Orlando, born Michael Anthony Orlando Cassavitis to a Greek father and a Puerto Rican mother, is one of America's most endearing and enduring iconic stars. Few entertainers have excelled in so many realms as Tony over the years: a top-selling recording artist, songwriter, concert headliner, network television star, Motion Picture actor, Broadway performer and author. Tony was also GM and Vice President of CBS-Music Division April-Blackwood Music from 1966-1970. He represented such songwriters as James Taylor, Laura Nyro, Blood Sweat and Tears and signed and produced Barry Manilow's first recording while working for the legendary Clive Davis.

GRAMMY-nominee Tony Orlando has sold millions of records, including five number one hits: “Tie A Yellow Ribbon ‘Round the Ole Oak Tree,” “Knock Three Times,” “Candida,” “My Sweet Gypsy Rose,” and “He Don't Love You (Like I Love You).” “Tie A Yellow Ribbon” was the number one Billboard Song of 1973 and became Orlando's theme song, and grew into an American anthem of hope and homecoming, reunion and renewal. He has 2 Platinum albums, 3 Gold albums and 15 Top 40 Hits. Tony Orlando and Dawn rank among the Top 100 Billboard magazine artists of all time.

The enormously popular Tony Orlando and Dawn television variety show ran for four seasons, from 1973 to 1977, on CBS. The show catapulted Tony Orlando and Dawn from popular recording artists into major stars. Tony Orlando and Dawn was the first multi-racial singing group to star in a network TV series. Tony is still one of the most celebrated live concert artists and has headlined around the world and entertained for five US Presidents. Tony is a recipient of three American Music Awards and two People's Choice Awards for best male entertainer. For outstanding achievements to the entertainment industry, Tony was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Tony Orlando was recognized and honored for his Greek heritage at the 2007 Hellenic Charity Ball.

Marilu Henner along with starring in over 50 films, seven Broadway shows (including Chicago and Gettin' the Band Back Together!), two National Tours (Annie Get Your Gun and Grease), and two hit classic sitcoms, (Taxi and Evening Shade), Marilu Henner is a five-time Golden Globe Nominee and is also a New York Times Best Selling author of ten books on health, parenting, memory, and lifestyle improvement. As one of only 12 people documented with Highly Superior Autobiographical Memory, Marilu was the subject of a three-part special on 60 Minutes and on 60 Minutes Australia, as well as news programs and newspaper articles around the globe. Henner can be seen nationwide in her one-woman show, A Memorable Evening with Marilu Henner!, and recently co-starring in the hilarious new play, Madwomen of the West, initially in LA and then in a refreshed version in New York. Marilu Henner was recognized and honored for her Greek heritage at the 2009 Hellenic Charity Ball.

Comments