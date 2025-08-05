H.M.S. PINAFORE to be Presented at Lesher Center for the Arts in August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Lamplighters Music Theatre will present H.M.S. Pinafore, the Gilbert & Sullivan all-time favorite. Premiering in 1878, H.M.S. Pinafore was their first smash hit and became the gold standard for light opera for generations to come.

Each stop on the tour will feature special lobby concessions from Buttercup herself, a “Queen V Photobooth” open to all patrons, and a playful invitation to arrive dressed in “Sailor Chic.”

Step into a world where laughter reigns! Queen Victoria may not have been amused by the satire of those in authority, but in nearly 150 years, millions of audience members certainly have been. All aboard the H.M.S. Pinafore — setting sail on August 2nd!

While Gilbert takes aim at class divisions and assumptions of authoritative competence, Sullivan delivers some of the pair’s most famous hummable tunes, including the iconic and much-parodied “When I was a lad.” Sir Joseph Porter’s hymn to himself, this song to this day begs the question: “Is it possible that some high offices could be occupied by idiots?”

This remount of Lamplighters’ most-produced operetta promises to prove why we have been the Bay Area’s trusted home for satire for 73 years and counting!

The artistic team for this production includes Stage Director M. Jane Erwin, Set and Projection Designer Peter Crompton, Music Director and Conductor Brett Strader, Lighting Designer Mitchell Ost, Stage Manager Chase Kupperberg, Production Manager Phil Lowery, Choreographer Michael Mohammed, Properties Designer Elisabeth Reeves, and Costume Designer Judy Jackson.

The principals are Carly Ozard as Sir Joseph Porter, Noah Evans as Dick Deadeye, Max Ary as Ralph Rackstraw, Max Kligman as the Boatswain, Syona Ayyankeril as Josephine Corcoran, Brianna Stutzman as Cousin Hebe, Tony DeLousia as Captain Corcoran, Patrick Kiessling as the Carpenter’s Mate, and Sarah Szeibel as Buttercup.