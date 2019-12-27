Full Cast Announced For THE REVOLUTIONISTS At ArtsWest

Starting off the new year, ArtsWest will stage the THE REVOLUTIONISTS, by Lauren Gunderson- a fearless comedy about a sisterhood of heroes, re-writing their stories amidst the French Revolution. Performances will run January 16, Thursday through Sunday, until February 9.

Set to direct this female quartet, is three-time nominated and two-time recipient of the Gregory Falls Award for Outstanding Director, winner of Broadway World Critics Pick for Best Direction of a Play and Seattle Magazine's list of "Top 20 Most Talented People in Seattle," Kelly Kitchens.

On directing this tour-de-force Kelly explains, "Lauren Gunderson writes this sparkling and moving play-as she calls it, " a comedy, a quartet, a revolutionary dream fugue, a true story"-that investigates the hunger for change and the engines within a Revolution through the lens of four magnificent, unique, complex women. Though the setting is Paris during the French Revolution, the themes and clever contemporary dialogue bust powerfully though the veil of the past into today.

Crackling with wit, humor, and humanity THE REVOLUTIONISTS asks how we can better work together to create the change we want to see-and if we are willing to risk it all to advance the manifestation of that change.

I am over the moon to be working with some of my favorite artists in Seattle-the cast and creative team are sharp, creative, brilliant forces out in the theatre community and in the world. Tackling this laugh-inducing and thought-provoking play with them leaves me breathless with excitement and I cannot wait to work with them and ArtsWest to bring this story alive for their audiences," shares Kitchens.

Alongside Director Kelly Kitchens (Orfeo ed Euridice, Seattle Opera) on the Creative Team are Stage Manager Cathy Fazio (Howl's Moving Castle, Book-It Repertory Theatre), Scenic Designer Julia Welch (An Octaroon, ArtsWest), Lighting Designer Thorn Michaels (Hand To God, Seattle Public Theater), Sound Designer Evan Mosher (Arcada, Seattle Public Theater), Costume Designer Chelsea Cook (Ernest Shackelton Loves Me, Off-Broadway Alliance Award, Second Stage Theatre), and Properties Master Robin Macartney (Howl's Moving Castle, Book-It Repertory Theatre).

Cast Sunam Ellis- Olympe de Gouges Hannah Mootz- Charlotte Corday Jonnelle Jordan- Marie Antoniette Dedra Woods- Marianne Angelle Creative Team Kelly Kitchens - Director Cathy Fazio - Stage Manager Julia Welch - Scenic Designer Thorn Michaels - Lighting Designer Evan Mosher - Sound Designer Chelsea Cook - Costume Designer Robin Macartney - Properties Master

Tickets ($20-$42) available online at www.artswest.org, by phone at 206-938-0339, or at the box office Thursday through Saturday, 2-7:30 p.m..





Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You