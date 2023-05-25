Free Shakespeare In The Park's CYMBELINE Will Perform At The Bruns Memorial

Cal Shakes & SF Shakes have announced that the Bruns Memorial Amphitheater will host Free Shakespeare in the Park this summer, with free performances of Shakespeare's Cymbeline the weekends of September 16, 17, 23 & 24 at 4 pm.

“Free Shakespeare in the Park will be a wonderful addition to our, “At The Bruns” arts series this summer,” says Cal Shakes Executive Director Clive Worsley. “This is a great opportunity for audiences to continue to enjoy Shakespeare onstage at the Bruns, in anticipation of our own Shakespeare production in 2024 for our 50th Anniversary. We are deeply appreciative of the several donors who have chosen to support this collaboration." “I'm delighted that our two companies could partner to bring Free Shakespeare in the Park to the Bruns this summer, says SF Shakes Executive Director Toby Leavitt. “We want to make this a win-win-win, certainly for both our organizations, and especially for audiences.”

Cymbeline, Shakespeare's epic romantic adventure, features a dazzling mix of comedy, tragedy, and fairy tale that concludes with inventive scenes of revelation and joyous reconciliation. The play will be directed by Festival Resident Artist Maryssa Wanlass. Cymbeline will be presented free of charge. It will run 90 minutes long, without intermission. Preshow grove talks, including with Cal Shakes Resident Dramaturg Philippa Kelly, and a possible student matinee for Friday, Sept 22 are being explored.

- Saturday, September 16 at 4:00 pm (Preview)

- Sunday, September 17 at 4:00 pm (Opening)

- Saturday, September 23 at 4:00 pm

- Sunday, September 24 at 4:00 pm