Frameline Presents FRAMELINE45 Film Festival, June 10–27

Today, Frameline-the world's longest-running and largest showcase of queer cinema-has announced Frameline45:

The San Francisco International LGBTQ+ Film Festival, running June 10-27, 2021. Slated to be the most attended and longest festival in Frameline history, this year's offerings will include a mix of in-person and virtual offerings-with the first week presenting only outdoor and drive-in events, and the last 11 days bringing the biggest lineup of new and virtually-accessible LGBTQ+ films in the world directly to your home. A complete lineup of events, including a schedule of screenings, will be announced at a later date.

Frameline45 will present a number of firsts:

The first film festival programmed by Frameline's new Director of Programming Allegra Madsen.

The first time virtual programming will be available to ticket buyers nationwide.

The first time Frameline will offer a Festival Streaming Pass, which gives ticket buyers the opportunity to unlock all virtual festival content, including over 50 film screenings, live and pre-recorded intros, thought-provoking Q&As and panels, "In Conversation" with community and celebrity personalities, and other unique programming.

Frameline45 and SF Pride present Movie Night at Oracle Park, a socially-distanced and ticketed event being held on Friday, June 11 and Saturday, June 12 at the home of the San Francisco Giants.

"Following our off-cycle festival last September, we are thrilled to return the festival to its rightful home during June's Pride Month," said James Woolley, Frameline Executive Director. "In the spirit of celebration, this homecoming will restore some of the magic of our in-person festival experience with a slate of outdoor and drive-in events, as well as the largest lineup of virtual LGBTQ+ programming ever! We look forward to sharing our complete lineup in the coming weeks."