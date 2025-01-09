Faye Carol & Her Sextet to Perform at Town Hall Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Town Hall Theatre is partnering with legendary vocalist Faye Carol and her six-piece band for a one-night-only performance on February 8, 2025, at 7 PM. This extraordinary ensemble delivers high-energy jazz, blues, and funk, blending timeless classics with contemporary flair. Featuring all-original arrangements, sizzling horn solos, and irresistible grooves, this all-star performance celebrates Black History Month with unmatched style and soul.



ABOUT THE DYNAMIC MISS FAYE CAROL

A Bay Area treasure and living legend of jazz, blues, and soul, the Dynamic Miss Faye Carol has captivated audiences for over five decades with her electrifying performances, unmatched vocal range, and passion for music.

Born in Mississippi and raised in Berkeley, California, Miss Carol brings a unique sound that blends Southern soul with West Coast sophistication. She has shared stages with music icons like Ray Charles, Marvin Gaye, and Pharaoh Sanders while mentoring and inspiring the next generation of artists.

Known for her versatility, Miss Carol effortlessly moves between jazz standards, blues, gospel, and soul, delivering performances that are both authentic and joyous. Her contributions to music and the arts have earned her numerous accolades, including induction into the Oakland Blues Hall of Fame.

In addition to performing, Miss Carol is a dedicated educator and cultural ambassador, preserving the legacy of African American music while connecting and uplifting audiences through her artistry.



PERFORMANCE DETAILS

What: The Dynamic Miss Faye Carol and Her Sextet

When: February 8, 2025, at 7 PM

Where: Town Hall Theatre, 3535 School Street, Lafayette, CA 94549

Tickets:

VIP: $50 – Includes priority seating and a private acoustic set at 6:15 PM

General Admission: $25

