FRONT PORCH MUSIC FESTIVAL To Light Up Town Hall Theatre 

Front Porch Music Festival will return with a fresh roster of folk and bluegrass music entertainment in its quarterly folk music series in partnership with Town Hall Theatre Co in Lafayette. This one-night-only local music festival is an exciting collaboration that brings together local acoustic musicians and performers to showcase talent for the local community.

Now in its second year, the series has drawn in several hundred audience members who enjoyed listening to local musicians in the historic Town Hall building. The third show in the 2024 series will happen at Town Hall Theatre on Friday, August 2nd at 7pm, with downstairs lobby entertainment by the talented Joe Peters getting under way at 6:00pm.

Several entertaining local performers will kick off the evening. Including Sarah Gronquist on accordion with guitarist Mark Gill, Eric Smith with Kerry Hays on bass and Laura Dorman on harmony and percussion, and Mike Danese. Featured special guests, the Berkeley band Charlie Torch brings together five masterful bluegrass artists who weave a rich tapestry of places, feelings, and colors through their lifelong connection to bluegrass and country music. The band includes fiddler Chad Manning, his son, Jasper Manning, daughter Jayna Manning, Tyler Stegall, and Paul Knight.

ABOUT FRONT PORCH MUSIC

Front Porch Music, a Lafayette-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit, supports and showcases adult and emerging musical artists for community enrichment and inspiration. Learn more at frontporchmusic.org

ABOUT TOWN HALL THEATRE

Town Hall Theatre is a beloved cultural institution that showcases exceptional live performances that inspire, entertain, and engage audiences. With a rich history spanning eight decades, we are committed to fostering artistic excellence and providing a welcoming space for community members to come together and experience the transformative power of theatre.

