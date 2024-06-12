FOUR PLAY to Begin This Thursday at Theatre Rhinoceros

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following up on sold out runs of A Guide for the Homesick and f-ing Men, JT Presents and Theatre Rhinoceros bring Jake Brunger’s hit from London to San Francisco in time for Pride 2024. Rafe and Pete have hit a rut. After seven and a half blissfully happy years, their lack of sexual experience is driving them apart. When they proposition mutual friend Michael to help out with their problems - knowing full well Michael has his own partner Andrew - what seems like a simple solution quickly spirals out of control.



Jake Brunger’s play was first seen at the Old Vic Theatre in 2015 before completing a sell-out four-week run at Theatre 503 in London. It has enjoyed subsequent productions across the UK, including a six-week off-West End revival in January 2020. Joe Tally of JT Presents is enthusiastic about bringing Four Play to the US, with the action set in San Francisco.



Alejandro Torres will direct a cast of four Bay Area actors, supported by a local team of designers.



Cast: Aaron Orpilla, Louel Senores, Michael Conner, and Kaz Valtchev



The Artists

Jake Brunger (Playwright) is a London based playwright, lyricist and screenwriter. He is the writer and co-lyricist of two West End musicals: The Great British Bake Off, which recently played a limited 12-week season at the Noël Coward Theatre, and The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole Aged 13 ¾, which ran for a 16-week summer season at the Ambassadors Theatre following a sell-out run at the Menier Chocolate Factory. The show was nominated for the 2018 Evening Standard Award for Best Musical and the cast recordings for both are released through Sony Masterworks Broadway.

His debut feature film Love Sarah, starring Celia Imrie, Bill Paterson and Rupert Penry-Jones premiered at the 2020 Glasgow Film Festival and upon its theatrical release in June 2020 reached #1 at the New Zealand Box Office and #4 at the Australian Box Office. It was released on Netflix in July 2022 reaching #5 in Netflix’s Top 10 Films. Jake’s stage play Four Play was first seen at the Old Vic Theatre in 2015 starring Richard Madden and Jeremy Irvine before completing a sell-out four-week run at Theatre 503.

With his musical theatre writing partner Pippa Cleary they have written eight musicals including a trio of acclaimed children’s shows for Singapore Repertory Theatre. After studying Drama at Bristol University, he started his career as an assistant/associate director in the West End with credits including Calendar Girls (Noël Coward Theatre), Deathtrap directed by Matthew Warchus starring Simon Russell Beale and Jonathan Groff (Noël Coward Theatre) and Barking in Essex starring Lee Evans, Sheila Hancock and Keeley Hawes (Wyndham’s Theatre).

Jake currently has numerous TV and film projects in development with script commissions for Jude Law’s Riff Raff Entertainment, The Bureau, Buccaneer Media, Darrall Macqueen, Sky Cinema / Future Artists Entertainment as well as developing a new stage project with BAFTA-winning screenwriter Anthony McCarten.



Alejandro Torres (Director) Alejandro Torres is a proud San Francisco native and theatre director/producer. He holds a B.A. from UC Davis in Dramatic Art and Film Studies with additional training with the Moscow Art Theatre School. His work as a director has been featured at The Overcast Theatre, Pianofight's Shortlived, The Exit, Bindlestiff Studio, The San Francisco, and Edinburgh Fringe Festivals, and most recently at Awesome Theatre. Alejandro uses the medium of theatre as a tool for experimentation, discourse, and exposing audiences to new experiences. He is deeply excited at realizing this contemporary piece of queer theatre and hopes it speaks to you.





