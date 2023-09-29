Eleven ICB Artists Selected For The Prestigious 2023 De Young Open Juried Community Art Exhibition

eleven icb artists selected for the prestigious 2023 de young open juried community art exhibition

By: Sep. 29, 2023

ICB ART (previously ICB Art Association), Sausalito's renowned artist collective, has announced that eleven of their artists have been selected to exhibit work in The de Young Open 2023

The Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco's second triennial juried community art exhibition will showcase the talent of artists from across the nine Bay Area  counties. The de Young Open 2023 will run September 30, 2023 - January 7, 2024 in the de Young's Herbst Exhibition Galleries on the lower level. 

The figurative and abstract ICB artists selected for the de Young Open work in a variety of media, including oil painting, mixed media, acrylics and watercolors.  ICB ART, a destination for art collectors and visitors from around the country, is a vibrant community of artists, many of whom are nationally and internationally recognized.  The eleven artists whose work will be on display at the de Young Open include:

“I'm thrilled for myself and for my fellow ICB artists to be recognized by one of the most esteemed museums in this country,” said Rachel Davis. “It's a dream come true, right in our own backyard.”

Added fellow ICB artist Kate Zimmer, “The Bay Area arts community is rich and exciting. This exhibition is an incredible way to highlight so much local talent. I am grateful to be a part of it.” 

Started in 2020 as a way for the museum to acknowledge the diverse Bay Area art scene during the pandemic shutdown, the de Young Open will now officially be a triennial event.

This year, 7700 submissions from artists across the nine Bay Area counties were juried by a group of local artists and museum curators. Of those submissions, 900 pieces were selected for the show. Eleven were from artists who work at ICB ART in Sausalito. Designed to celebrate and support the Bay Area's local art communities, this exhibition allows artists to offer their works for sale and retain 100% of the proceeds. Visit The de Young Open 2023 website for more information. 

ICB ART is a place to discover exceptional art and connect with working Bay Area artists. This collective of 100+ San Francisco Bay Area professional artists all under one roof is located in the famed ICB Building in Sausalito's Marinship district. ICB artists span a variety of mediums including Photography, Film, Fiber, Painting, Printmaking, Animation, Jewelry, Drawing and Sculpture. Well known throughout Marin County, nationally and internationally, ICB artists offer their art for sale and commissions, teach, consult, collaborate and sponsor community-enriching events.

Since 1968, ICB ART has welcomed the public to come into their creative space during their annual Winter Open Studios, which offers a unique opportunity to meet the artists and talk to them about their creative process and their art. Click Here




