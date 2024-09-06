EVERYBODY Comes to San Francisco State University School of Theater & Dance Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



San Francisco State University School of Theater & Dance will present Everybody, a modern take on a 15th-century morality play that offers a whimsical perspective on death and dying. Part of the San Francisco State School of Theatre and Dance’s Fall 2024 season, Everybody will be presented in the Little Theatre located in the Creative Arts building from Thursday, October 24 to Saturday, November 2.

TONY and Obie Award winner and MacArthur “Genius” Grant recipient Branden Jacobs-Jenkins (Appropriate, An Octoroon) remixes the archetypal medieval morality play, Everyman, with incisive, contemporary wit and insight. His award-winning work follows “Everybody” (played by one of four actors selected by lottery for each performance) as they are summoned by Death to travel down a road toward life's greatest mystery and confront their inevitable end. As directed by Kurt Daw, this fresh take on a timeless tale playfully satirizes contemporary culture while reminding us that life is a gift.

