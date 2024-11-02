Diablo Ballet to Open 31st Season with THE NUTCRACKER SUITE This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Julia Adam's 2024 expanded edition of The Nutcracker Suite with added dances will perform November 15 – 16, 2024 at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek. In addition to opening Diablo Ballet's 31st season, it also celebrates company dancer Jackie McConnell's 10th season.

The Nutcracker Suite premiered in 2019 and takes place in the 1950's, where the Diablo family and their daughter Clara return to the Nutcracker Suite at the Fairmont Hotel for a Christmas Eve adventure. Clara's dream takes her on a magical journey through the land of the sweets, which includes students from Diablo Ballet School. Each year since the premiere, Adam has expanded on her original concept, creating new characters and dances for the smash holiday hit.

Jackie McConnell joined Diablo Ballet in 2015 and has since become a beloved audience favorite. Going into her 10th season with the Company, McConnell has played an integral role in Diablo Ballet's productions, as well as being a Teaching Artist with Diablo Ballet's PEEK Outreach Program. McConnell has performed in every presentation of Julia Adam's The Nutcracker Suite since its 2019 premiere, McConnell stated, “I can't wait to continue creating magical moments alongside my fellow Company Artists as I kick off my 10th Diablo Ballet season.”

The Nutcracker Suite performs November 15 – 16 at the Lesher Center for the Arts, 1601 Civic Drive in Walnut Creek. Performances are: Friday, November 15 at 7:30 pm and Saturday, November 16 at 2 pm & 7:30 pm. Single tickets are on sale now ($30 - $58) with senior and youth pricing available. This magical ballet is a perfect kick off to the holidays and is sure to delight all audiences. For tickets, call 925-943-SHOW (7469) or visit www.lesherartscenter.org or www.diabloballet.org.

Patrons who purchase tickets to see the performance are also invited to join Diablo Ballet for a post-performance event! After the Friday, November 15 and Saturday, November 16 7:30 pm performances, Fizz Walnut Creek Champagne and Bubbles Bar invites the first 50 patrons to enjoy a free glass of champagne when they stop by their location and show their performance ticket. Immediately following the 2 pm performance on November 16, Diablo Ballet presents a complimentary post-performance party for children and parents at the Lesher Center with a festive meet and greet with the cast, ballet class demonstration, autograph signing, and more.

On November 15th, Diablo Ballet will present a special performance for the PEEK Outreach Program, which serves Title-1 Schools, sponsored by the Diablo Regional Arts Association.

About Diablo Ballet

Since 1994, Diablo Ballet has been the award-winning, professional dance company for Contra Costa County. Presenting acclaimed classical and contemporary ballets, the company is committed to exposing youth to the arts through its renowned PEEK Outreach Programs, which have reached over 75,000 underserved school children in the East Bay since 1995. Additionally, Diablo Ballet has served hundreds of at-risk teenagers incarcerated within the Juvenile Justice system since 2015. In August 2019, Diablo Ballet launched the first Ballet School in Contra Costa County operated by a professional ballet company, located in Walnut Creek.

Comments