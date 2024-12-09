Dan Hoyle's TAKES ALL KINDS to Return to The Marsh This Winter

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Marsh San Francisco will bring back Dan Hoyle’s latest work, Takes All Kinds, with an extension run in the new year, January 11 through February 22, 2025. Directed by Aldo Billingslea and developed with Charlie Varon and Michael Moran, Takes All Kinds opened October 4, 2024 and since then has been playing to packed houses and standing ovations, receiving high praise from audiences and critics.

In this 75-minute work, Hoyle recreates real conversations with Americans he met on the front lines of political battles—from school board showdowns in Sarasota to organizers in Atlanta, churchgoers in Charleston, a lively barbershop in Las Vegas, and a reformed extremist in Missouri now working to deradicalize others. Since the election, audiences have noted the show is even more relevant, providing insight into what just happened, and how the fractured country may look to move ahead, particularly as inauguration draws near.

Takes All Kinds reflects the heart-wrenching, funny, and complex stories of people caught in the social and political currents shaping our nation. Hoyle also offers tender and inspiring portraits of everyday Americans turned unlikely changemakers, illuminating ways forward in tumultuous times.

The show has been nominated for 2024 Broadway World awards for both Best Solo Performance and Best Director. Takes All Kinds concludes its current run on December 13, and then will return January 11 through February 22, 2025, with performances 7:30pm Fridays and 5:00pm Saturdays, (no shows January 24 and February 14) at The Marsh San Francisco.

