Congregation Emanu-El Cantors' Concert Series To Present POLYPHONY

Congregation Emanu-El has announced the season launch of the upcoming Cantors' Concert Series on Saturday, December 7 at 7.30 p.m., presenting the San Francisco debut of POLYPHONY, the renowned and highly innovative classical and contemporary music ensemble originating from Nazareth, Israel. Tickets are now on sale: http://emanuelsf.org/polyphony.

Founded in 2006 by the distinguished musician and educator, Nabeel Abboud Ashkar, Polyphony brings together Arab and Jewish communities through a unique blend of baroque, classical, and contemporary works that reflect the rich musical traditions of both cultures. The concert program for December 7, titled "Bridging the Divide Between Israeli Jews and Arabs Through Music," will present a harmonious repertoire that showcases both Western classical music and the Arabic and Israeli musical influences that define the ensemble's innovative approach.

Polyphony, the award-winning and multi-faceted organization, has been acknowledged worldwide for successful concerts fostering unity and cultural collaboration through music in Israel, Europe, and in the U.S. at Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center and at the Clinton Global Initiative. For its Congregation Emanu-El performance, the ensemble of highly talented Israeli Arab and Jewish musicians will perform works by Vivaldi, Handel, Haydn, Schubert, Piazzola, and contemporary works. The featured musicians are: Yuval Nuri Shem-Tov, violin; Loor Jabareen, violin; Yoav Yatskan, viola; Botros Saleh, cello; Doreen Sassine, mezzo-soprano; guest artist Maya Belsitzman, singer and cello; and Bay Area guest artist Gordon Haramaki, harpsichord.

Cantors Marsha Attie and Arik Luck acknowledged the significance of the concert by stating, “During these challenging times, it is crucial to support healing collaborations between Israeli Jews and Arabs. Polyphony represents a powerful partnership between young Israeli Jewish and Arab musicians, who perform in harmony and peace with one another. May they inspire hope and demonstrate that a different path forward is possible.”

Following the concert, J. The Jewish News of Northern California Editor-in-Chief Chanan Tigay will lead an on-stage discussion with Nabeel Abboud Ashkar about Polyphony's work in Israel and around the world, and will invite the audience to ask questions.

ABOUT POLYPHONY

“Let us begin by creating positive shared musical experiences for Arab and Jewish youth. And let us discover what we can build together,” said Nabeel Abboud Ashkar.

These powerful words of hope give insight into what drives us at Polyphony. What began in 2006 as the first-ever classical music conservatory in the Arab-Israeli city of Nazareth, has grown over the last 18 years into a unique community across Israel.

Here, young people growing up in an increasingly polarized environment come together to participate in the shared joy of music-making. Through music, students at Polyphony are given the chance to transcend limiting narratives about ‘the other' and see the world beyond the boundaries of race, religion and cultural heritage. As of today, Polyphony's programs have reached over 25,000 children across Israel, developing musicians, attracting world-renowned artists and, most importantly, forging new friendships across dividing lines. In this way, Polyphony hopes to empower the next generation in Israel to imagine and create a more hopeful future.

Polyphony is more than a musical ensemble—it is a community-based educational and performance initiative that bridges divides through music. By integrating Western, Arabic, and Jewish compositions, Polyphony offers a platform for fostering appreciation and understanding between diverse communities in Israel. In the process, musicians are obtaining a heightened understanding of the social context and importance of music in society and of their value as artists, role models and ambassadors for promoting intercultural dialogue and reconciliation. For complete information about Polyphony, visit www.polyphony-education.com.

The December 7 concert promises to be an evening of both artistic excellence and cultural significance, illustrating how music can transcend differences and unite people across divides.

Congregation Emanu-El wishes to express profound gratitude and appreciation to Ingrid Tauber and Frank J. Taforo for their sponsorship of this special concert.

The Cantors' Concert Series presentation of Polyphony will be held Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 7.30 p.m., Congregation Emanu-El Main Sanctuary, Two Lake Street, San Francisco. Tickets are popularly priced at $36 and available online at http://emanuelsf.org/polyphony.

