Comedian Ryan Hamilton to Perform at the Lesher Center for the Arts

The Lesher Center for the Arts is wrapping up its 2022 Headliners series with Ryan Hamilton, an observational comic who often riffs on the absurdity of his own wholesomeness." Armed with his personable and hilarious perspective on growing up in rural Idaho, Hamilton has quickly become a favorite in the stand-up comedy scene. In addition to working with Jerry Seinfeld and Jim Gaffigan, Hamilton recently appeared on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" and "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and stars in the critically acclaimed Netflix stand-up special "Happy Face." Ryan Hamilton will perform 7:30pm, Saturday, July 9 at the Lesher Center for the Arts, 1601 Civic Dr, Walnut Creek. For tickets ($32-$52) and more information, the public may visit lesherartscenter.org or call the box office at (925) 943-7469 (open Wed-Sun, 12-6pm).

Ryan Hamilton is an American comedian who draws from his own life experiences for his stand-up material. His clean-cut brand of observational, sarcastic, and self-deprecating humor has become a hit with audiences nationwide, earning him his own Netflix special titled "Happy Face" in 2017, which pokes fun at his signature grin. His "sweet-tempered stand-up" (The New York Times) has also been praised by critics, with Forget the Box calling his act "fresh, poignant, and light-hearted without sacrificing depth." The Montreal outlet raved about his performance at the Just for Laughs Festival: "Disarmingly funny. [He] had me in stitches more consistently than any other show I've seen so far...I had almost forgotten that very good comedy could exist that was-shockingly, amazingly-not R-rated, and full of feel-good humor." From humble beginnings in small-town Idaho, Hamilton has become a favorite in the New York stand-up comedy scene. Hamilton began performing in comedy clubs in Salt Lake City before continuing his career in Seattle and Boston. He has appeared in several festivals and competitions, winning Sierra Mist's "America's Next Great Comic" search in 2005, and the top spot in The Great American Comedy Festival in 2011. He has been a regular performer at the Just for Laughs Comedy festivals, including Montreal and Sydney, and was a two-time semi-finalist on Last Comic Standing. Hamilton also opened for Jerry Seinfeld, who serves as a friend and mentor to him, on his 2019 tour. He most recently performed at the "Netflix is a Joke: The Festival" in Los Angeles May 2022.

About the Diablo Regional Arts Association

The Diablo Regional Arts Association (DRAA) is the non-profit partner of the Lesher Center for the Arts, and acts as the designated curator for its programming and audience outreach. The organization aims to achieve artistic excellence by providing exceptional arts programming through quality live theatre, visual arts, and youth education at the Lesher Center for the Arts, while providing avenues of accessibility for everyone to enjoy the arts.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

WHAT: The Lesher Center for the Arts wraps up its 2022 Headliners series with Ryan Hamilton, named one of Rolling Stone's "Five Comics to Watch and described by The New York Times as "one of the most reliably funny regulars at The Comedy Cellar [New York], an observational comic who often riffs on the absurdity of his own wholesomeness." Armed with his personable and hilarious perspective on growing up in rural Idaho, Hamilton has quickly become a favorite in the stand-up comedy scene. In addition to working with Jerry Seinfeld and Jim Gaffigan, Hamilton recently appeared on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" and "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and stars in the critically acclaimed Netflix stand-up special "Happy Face."

WHEN: 7:30pm Saturday, July 9, 2022

WHERE: Hofmann Theatre, Lesher Center for the Arts (1601 Civic Dr, Walnut Creek)

TICKETS: For tickets ($32-$52) or more information, the public may visit www.lesherartscenter.org or call the box office at (925) 943-7469 (open Wed-Sun, 12-6pm).