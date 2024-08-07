Cinnabar Theater To Present OKLAHOMA! This September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Cinnabar Theater kicks off their 52nd season “On the Road” with “Oklahoma!” by Rodgers and Hammerstein, performing September 13-29th, 2024 at Warren Theatre, located at Sonoma State University.

This production will be Cinnabar's first production on the road as Cinnabar Theater begins their transition to their new theater being built at the Petaluma Village Outlet Mall.

The first collaboration of famed partners Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II, Oklahoma! set the American musical theater standard. Set in "Western Indian Territory" just after the turn of the 20th Century, the spirited rivalry between the local farmers and cowboys provides the backdrop for the love story between cowboy Curly, and farm girl, Laurey. The road to true love is anything but smooth as the road to romance and the road to statehood converge. Curly and Laurey must come to terms with their own hearts in the brand new state of Oklahoma.

Oklahoma! is a classic musical filled with memorable songs like "Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin'," "Oklahoma!," and "The Surrey with the Fringe on Top." Other hits include the romantic "People Will Say We're in Love," the lively "Kansas City," and the humorous ﻿"I Cain't Say No." These timeless melodies and lyrics have made Oklahoma! a beloved favorite in musical theater.

Cinnabar Theater is thrilled to welcome Nathaniel Flemming as Curly, Monica Rose Slater as Laurey, Jill Wagoner as Aunt Eller, Zachary Hasbany as Jud Fry, Noah Evans as Will Parker, Quinnie Farley as Ado Annie Carnes, Christian Arteaga as Ali Hakim, Molly Larsen-Shine as Gertie Cummings, and Tim Setzer as Andrew Carnes. Filling out the ensemble are Samara Castro, Andrew Cedeno, Lucas Michael Chandler, Daphne Cummings, Caroline Flett, Brittany Law, Diego Rodriguez, Mike Schaeffer, and the “dream dancers”: Hannah Woolfended, Nicole Wilson, and Jennifer Doll.

Directed by Zachary Hasbany, the creative team for Oklahoma! includes Brett Strader, Music Director; Elise Clark, Stage Manager; Aissa Simbulan, Set Designer; Donnie Frank, Costume Designer; Noah Hewitt, Lighting Designer; and Ross Tiffany-Brown, Technical Director.

All nine performances will be presented live at Sonoma State University:

Friday, September 13, 7:30pm

Saturday, September 14, 7:30pm

Sunday, September 15, 2:00pm

Friday, September 20, 7:30pm

Saturday, September 21, 7:30pm

Sunday, September 22, 2:00pm

Friday, September 27, 7:30pm

Saturday, September 28, 7:30pm

Sunday September 29, 2:00pm

All performances are priced $60 (general), $35 (Full time students and military, with ID), and $55 (senior). Parking at Sonoma State University is included with the ticket purchase.

Tickets for all performances are now on sale via www.cinnabartheater.org or call (707) 763-8920. Performances are taking place at Sonoma State University, Warren Theater, Located in Ives Hall: 1801 East Cotati Ave, Rohnert Park, CA 94928.

Comments