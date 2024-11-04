Chanticleer Shakespeare Co. Finds its Home at Historic Warnors Theatre in Fresno, CA.

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Chanticleer Shakespeare Co., Fresno's premier professional Shakespeare company, has announced a partnership with Warnors Center for the Performing Arts. This collaboration will see the legendary Warnors Theatre become the official home of Chanticleer Shakespeare Co., marking a new era for classical theatre in the heart of Fresno's thriving arts community.

Warnors Theatre, an architectural masterpiece steeped in history, first opened its doors in 1928 as the Pantages Theatre and became the Warner Bros. Theatre in 1929. Designed by acclaimed architect B. Marcus Priteca, the venue is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and has long been a cultural beacon, hosting performances, films, and concerts. Warnors Theatre is set to provide a grand and fitting stage for professional Shakespeare in Fresno.

"Our partnership with Warnors Center for the Performing Arts is an extraordinary milestone for us," said Brandon Weis, Executive Director of Chanticleer Shakespeare Co. "Warnors Theatre's historic charm and storied past make it the ideal venue to bring Shakespeare's works to life for today's audiences. We are excited to enrich the cultural fabric of Fresno with performances that honor tradition while embracing innovation." Weis added, "This partnership between two EAAC grant recipients is a great opportunity to maximize the impact of Measure P funds in our community".

Nicole Owens, Executive Director of Warnors Center for the Performing Arts, expressed similar enthusiasm: "We are delighted to welcome Chanticleer Shakespeare Co. to Warnors Theatre as its official home. This partnership allows us to reenergize this historic space and celebrate the enduring legacy of Shakespeare's art."

Chanticleer Shakespeare Co. will launch its inaugural season at Warnors Theatre in June 2025, with the first production to be announced in the coming weeks. "We cannot wait to share with you the title of our inaugural production, as well as the incredible team we have assembled to bring our vision to life", shared Blake Ellis, Artistic Director of Chanticleer Shakespeare Co. In addition to captivating performances, the company will offer workshops and educational outreach programs, furthering its commitment to fostering a deep appreciation for the arts within the community.

For more information on this partnership, upcoming productions, ticketing details, and ways to get involved, please visit www.chanticleershakes.com and www.warnorscenter.org.

Comments