Celebrate A Literary Halloween Season At EXIT Theatre With UNHOLY TRINITY: A LOVECRAFT TRIPTYCH

Inspired by the supernatural fiction of HP Lovecraft, an early 20th century writer known for creating his own mythos, Unholy Trinity is San Francisco writer/director Stuart Bousel's adaptation and staging of "The Dunwich Horror," "Nyarlathotep," and "The Dreams in the Witch House." Celebrate the Halloween season with these unholy works of classic horror.

Drawn to Lovecraft's depictions of guilt-ridden academics and rampant cultural paranoia, Bousel explores a dark, yet startlingly familiar world, using Lovecraft's Miskatonic Country and Cthulhu Mythos as an lens into our own darker impulses and legacies. Surrender yourself to the liminal space between the known and the unknown realm, with Lovecraft's celebrated works and Bousel's vivid interpretations as your guide. Are you afraid of the dark? Find out this October at EXIT Theatre!

Adapted and staged from the writings of HP Lovecraft and Anne Helen Crofts by Stuart Eugene Bousel. Featuring Adrian Deane, Ellen Dunphy, Kyle Goldman, Tirumari Jothi, Brian Martin, Kyle McReddie, Sarah Negron, & Ron Talbot.

Ticket links: https://h-p-lovecraft.brownpapertickets.com/; www.theexit.org/unholy-2/; www.facebook.com/events/2480279308871162/

Photographer credit: Basil Glew-Galloway. Cast from Right to left: Ellen Dunphy, Kyle Goldman, Sara Negron





