Casts Set for Alley Theatre's 2024 Alley All New Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Alley Theatre has revealed the casts for the 2024 Alley All New Festival, October 25 – October 27. The Festival will feature four readings: The Alley by comfort ifeoma katchy, Wolfie by Sharr White, Uhuru by Gloria Majule, and Zero Hour by Tea Alagic.

The Festival offers audiences a first look at plays that may appear in full productions at the Alley, as well as at theatres around the country. This season, the Alley will produce The Janeiad and December: a love years in the making which were both developed in the 2023 Alley All New Festival. Since the Festival began in 2016, 28 of the 38 plays presented have gone on to world premiere productions. In addition to productions at the Alley, the Festival has been represented on Broadway and Off-Broadway, with plays developed at the Alley also produced in Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Washington, D.C., Seattle, and Dallas among many other locations.

“I'm excited for the triumphant return of the Alley All New Festival! It is the most bustling time of the year at the Alley,” shares Artistic Director Rob Melrose. “We will have two full productions on our stages, Noises Off, and the world premiere of The Janeiad, as well as four readings of new plays. For that week, the building will be full of actors, directors, playwrights, agents, and theatre leaders from all over the country. There is always an electric feeling in the air during this week and it is a lot of fun. It is also where audiences will see the plays that eventually make it onto our stages. In the five years I've been here at the Alley, Born with Teeth, Amerikin, 72 miles to go..., High School Play: A Nostalgia Fest, Torera, Pictures from Home, The World is Not Silent, and Thornton Wilder's The Emporium all started in Alley All New Festival before they became full productions. I'm so happy to introduce you to an incredible lineup of new plays this year, from some of this country's greatest living playwrights.”

All readings are free and open to the public but reservations are required. To reserve and learn more about bout the Alley All New initiative, visit alleytheatre.org/alley-all-new-2024

2024 ALLEY ALL NEW FESTIVAL

The Alley

by comfort ifeoma katchy

Directed by ShaWanna Renee Rivon

Friday, October 25 at 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 27 at 4:30 p.m.

In an alley of row houses in Houston's Third Ward in 1976, a once tight-knit family picks up the pieces. Inspired by stories of the playwright's mother's childhood, this funny and touching slice-of-life honors the hopes and dreams of a family and their community.

The cast includes Ja'Yanna Brown as Bernadette, Kendrick “KayB” Brown as Daddy, Candice D'Meza as Claudette, Brandon J. Morgan as Michael, Jordan Okeke as Tommy, Joseph “Joe P.” Palmore as Richard, LaKeisha Rochelle Randle as Debra Anne/ Mama and Ciara Anderson for stage directions. Ethan Mitchell stage manages.

Wolfie

by Sharr White

Directed by Rob Melrose

Saturday, October 26 at 4:30 p.m.

Melinda and Jasper are recent Manhattan transplants trying to live the life; a stunning rent-free apartment helps. But when their spirited dog, Wolfie, has a run-in with the one-percenters downstairs — an influencer and her wealthy husband — the couples find themselves in a high-stakes battle of money, manners ...and woman's best friend.

The cast includes Helen Cespedes as Adele, Zachary Fine as Jasper, Chris Hury as Magnus, Helen Rios as Melinda and Donna Bella Litton for stage directions. Ethan Mitchell stage manages.

Uhuru

by Gloria Majule

Directed by Eileen J. Morris

Sunday, October 27 at 10:00 a.m.

Join Mshale, a tour guide, as he leads a Tanzanian-only climb of Mount Kilimanjaro. He is joined by Sprite, a Tanzanian-American who sets out to decolonize ‘his mountain,' and Henry and Frannie, two missionaries who also call Tanzania home. This dramedy follows the unlikely foursome as they make the journey together to the roof of Africa.

The cast includes Bradley Atuba as Mshale, Brandon Hearnsberger as Henry, Kory LaQuess Pullam as Sprite, Teresa Zimmermann as Frannie, and Michael Sifuentes for stage directions. Trinity A. Nobles stage manages.

Zero Hour

by Tea Alagic

Directed by Lily Wolff

Saturday, October 26 at 10:00 a.m.

Told through a series of interviews, a woman explores her relationship with her mother as defined by their shared experience during the civil war in Bosnia and Herzegovina. This epic tale blurs the line between the political and the personal, shedding light on what it means to be an artist during a time of war.

The cast includes Timothy Eric as Asim/ Ensemble, Adam Gibbs as Alex/ Ensemble, Danny Hayes as Erol/ Ensemble, Annalee Jefferies as Mama/ Ensemble, Clara Marsh as Lana/ Ensemble, Matthew Martínez as Rocco/ Ensemble/ Stage Directions, Elizabeth Stahlmann as Dea/ Ensemble, Raven Justine Troup as Elma/ Ensemble and Christian Tannous as Lenny/ Ensemble. Trinity A. Nobles stage manages.

*All readings are for mature audiences. Check alleytheatre.org for more information.

WORLD PREMIERE ADD-ON

In addition to the Festival readings, guests may choose to add on a ticket to Anna Ziegler's world premiere adaptation of The Janeiad, which runs concurrently:

The Janeiad

By Anna Ziegler

Directed by Rob Melrose

World Premiere

Oct. 11 - Nov. 3, 2024 in the Neuhaus Theatre

Exploration of Longing and Hope

Longing for a lost love connects Jane to Penelope. While Penelope waits for Odysseus to return from the Trojan War, Jane's husband was lost to 9/11. Penelope kindles an eternal hope for her husband's return, yet Jane is counting on the miraculous for her reconciliation. Do you believe in miracles?

Comments