Cast Set For Transcendence Theatre Company's DON'T STOP US NOW

Transcendence Theatre Company will continue its 2024 summer season, Broadway in Sonoma, with the world premiere of Don't Stop Us Now. The brand new production is a creative collaboration between MidAtlantic Men, Queenz That Rock, and Transcendence Theatre Company, conceived and directed by beloved Transcendence performers Simon Pearl and Emily Yates. Don't Stop Us Now features an exhilarating combination of British and American tunes, a trio of rock divas, and an explosion of song, with Pearl and Yates performing alongside a talented cast of musical artists, each bringing their unique flair and energy to the stage. For one weekend only, California Wine Country's award-winning premiere entertainment experience will present Don't Stop Us Now, Thursday, July 25 through Sunday, July 28, in Sonoma's Field of Dreams in Fazio Field, just steps away from downtown Sonoma.

The Queenz That Rock, a dynamic trio of rock powerhouses, features the incredible talents of Charis Gullage, Ruby Lewis, and Emily Yates. The MidAtlantic Men, composed of J.D. Daw, Julian Diaz-Granados, and Simon Pearl, deliver the best hits from the UK and the US with their tight harmonies and soaring vocals.

The stellar cast has a range of unique experiences on Broadway, in National Tours, and beyond. Emily Yates is an award-winning vocalist who has performed since the age of eight when she made her debut in Babes in Toyland. She's held lead roles in 42nd Street and Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and has wowed audiences across the US and abroad. Simon Pearl's extensive career has taken him from Broadway (Les Misérables) to Nickelodeon cartoons, Nurse Jackie, Blacklist, and stages throughout the US and the United Kingdom. The duo has worked with Transcendence for three years. J.D. Daw is known for his Off-Off-Broadway role in I Love My Family, But… and extensive regional experience. Julian Diaz-Granados makes his Transcendence debut and brings his Broadway and National Tour experience from Dear Evan Hansen. Charis Gullage, a native New Orleanian, debuts with Queenz That Rock, having recently performed in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical and Hairspray. Ruby Lewis, celebrated for her Broadway and Las Vegas performances, adds her talent with credits like Cirque du Soleil's Paramour and the North American tour of Queen's We Will Rock You.

"I can't wait to bring our collaborative show to Sonoma this summer! Simon and I have worked tirelessly for years to make these groups individually successful, and now with Transcendence joining us, this show is unstoppable!” said Yates. “As part of Queenz That Rock, we've been rehearsing and adding new songs in collaboration with MidAtlantic Men specifically for Sonoma, and they will blow you away. I'm thrilled with the talented artists we've brought together to perform in Sonoma. I'm incredibly proud of the hard work everyone has put in to ensure you have The Best Night Ever, and an unforgettable journey!"

“Transcendence has been a place of creativity and exploration for so many artists over the years. Having cultivated so many relationships at TTC that have had a massive impact on our producing, it is wonderful to come full circle and bring those shows back home,” Pearl added. “I am so thrilled that Transcendence is continuing its tradition of innovation by bringing us in and giving the audience something they've never seen before: a show that will have you laughing, cheering, and on your feet. Both MidAtlantic Men and Queenz That Rock are all about breaking the fourth wall and getting to know the audience as much as they get to know us. In the true spirit of Sonoma we can't wait to build even more community at the field of dreams this summer!”

With Pearl and Yates leading as directors of Don't Stop Us Now, the creative team includes Justin Partier (Lighting Designer), Nils Erickson (Sound Designer/Engineer), and choreography by Sarah Crane, Sierra Lai Barnett, and Sara Garfinkel. Transcendence's music supervisor, Matt Smart (A Christmas Carol, SF Tour; Hamilton, And Peggy Tour), will serve as the music director, and the performance will feature musical arrangements by Jonathan Brenner, Jacob Kerzner, James Olmstead, Francesco Varatti, and Smart, and additional music by Jeremiah Ginn, Brandon Lambert, Ben Lurye, Alejandro Senior, and Robby Wingfield. The creative team also includes Daniel Simons (Production Manager), Jeffrey Porter (Technical Director), Sarah E. T. Jackson (Production Stage Manager), and Michelle Tuite (Assistant Stage Manager).

Special community night performances for Don't Stop Us Now include Family Night on Sunday, July 28, and Pet Lifeline Night on Thursday, July 25. Each Sunday performance this summer, Transcendence will host a special Family Night, when youth tickets are available for $5 with the purchase of a full price adult ticket. At Pets Lifeline Night, Transcendence's Broadway in Sonoma partner, the girl & the fig, will generously donate 15% of all ticket sales for this performance to Pets Lifeline, an animal shelter based in Sonoma that protects and improves the lives of cats and dogs in need.

The Transcendence Experience

With Sonoma Plaza a mere walk from Field of Dreams, guests are encouraged to enjoy dinner, shopping, world-class wine tastings, and all that Sonoma has to offer before and after the show. This season, food trucks will not be on-site at the Field of Dreams. The RBC Wealth Management Gold Lounge at Fazio Field will open at 5:30 p.m. before each performance for Gold level tickets. Fazio Field will open at 6:30 p.m. for all other ticket levels. Guests can enjoy artisanal wines, local beer, and other beverages before the show begins at 7:30 p.m.

For the Broadway in Sonoma summer series, Transcendence Theatre Company has partnered with several surrounding parking lots near the Field of Dreams. All patrons who plan to drive must make a parking lot reservation before arriving at the show, either through the online checkout process or by calling the Transcendence Box Office at 877-424-1414 Ext. 1.

Individual tickets range in price from $35 to $190. Three-show subscribers will save 20% and receive priority seating and subscriber benefits. Groups of 10 or more will save up to 20%. Both tickets and subscriptions are available now online at BestNightEver.org, or by calling the box office at 877-424-1414 Ext. 1.

