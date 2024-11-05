Cast Set For A SHERLOCK CAROL at San Jose Stage Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



San Jose Stage Company has announced the full cast and creative team for The Stage’s upcoming Holiday Comedy A SHERLOCK CAROL by Mark Shanahan. Directed by Kenneth Kelleher, A SHERLOCK CAROL will run from November 20 – December 15, 2024 at San Jose Stage Company.

Moriarty is dead, to begin with. And Sherlock Holmes is a haunted man. But, when a grown-up Tiny Tim asks Holmes to investigate the death of Ebenezer Scrooge, the Great Detective must use his gifts to solve a Dickens of a Christmas mystery! Six actors take on the beloved characters of Arthur Conan Doyle and Charles Dickens in this heartwarming and highly theatrical holiday treat for all ages!

"As we set out on this season’s journey of exploration, revelation, and transformation, A SHERLOCK CAROLfelt like the perfect story to share,” says Artistic Director Randall King. “Mark Shanahan’s writing immerses us in the familiar shadows and spirit of old Victorian London, magically blending mystery, melodrama, and classic music hall into a fresh, thrilling, and touching take on a beloved holiday classic. The themes of forgiveness and redemption resonate deeply with our mission, offering a powerful reminder of the human capacity for change.”

Director Kenneth Kelleher reflects on what drew him to A SHERLOCK CAROL, describing it as “a rare blend of two iconic worlds colliding. It’s a meeting between two timeless literary figures: Sherlock Holmes, with his cynicism and razor-sharp mind, thrown into a tale of ghostly redemption guided by none other than Ebenezer Scrooge himself. Working with this particular cast on this particular show is especially thrilling—they bring an energy and depth that perfectly balance the mystery and warmth of this classic Christmas story of forgiveness, redemption, and friendship.”

The cast of A SHERLOCK CAROL will feature L. Peter Callender* as “Sherlock Holmes,” Julian López-Morillas* as “Ebenezer Scrooge,” Keith Pinto* as “Dr. Timothy Cratchit / Others,” Li-Leng Au as “Emma Wiggins / Others,” Michael Storm as “Dr. Watson / Others,” and Anjoli Aguilar as “The Countess / Others.”

In addition to Kenneth Kelleher, the creative team includes Jonathan Williams (Scenic Design), Lauren Suiter (Costume Design), Maurice Vercouture (Lighting Design), Steve Schoebeck (Sound Design), Jenn Trampenau (Props Coordinator), and Iliana Karbowski* (Stage Manager).

*Member of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers.

