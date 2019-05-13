CCCT Closes Its Season With ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

Contra Costa Civic Theatre (CCCT) today announced the cast for its season finale, Once On This Island, directed by Salim Razawi, with music direction by Enrico Banson, and choreography by Amanda Boyan. Tony award winners Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty (Anastasia, Ragtime, Suessical)'s "lush and lovely musical fable about the enduring force of true love" (Variety) plays June 14 through July 21 at CCCT. For tickets and information visit the theatre's website at www.ccct.org or call 510.524.9012.

The company includes Journi Copes Harvey as Little Ti Moune, Tanaka Dunbar Ngwara as Ti Moune, Anita Viramontes as Mama Euralie, Will Robinson as Tonton Julian, Leslie Ivy as Asaka, Rocky James Concepcion as Agwe, Natalie Oei as Erzulie, Brianna Grey Rodriguez as Papa Ge, Myles Brown as Daniel Beauxhomme, Nicole Hardson-Hurley as Andrea Deveraux, Michael Lao as Armand Beauxhomme, and Trixie Aballa, Nick Christman, Anna Giron, Chris Hernandez, Maya Martinez, Kamaria McKinney, Alijah McKinzie, and Charlene Villareal as the Storytellers.

Inspired by Hans Christian Anderson's The Little Mermaid and based on My Love, My Love by Rosa Guy, Once On This Island is the sweeping, universal tale of Ti Moune, a fearless peasant girl in search of her place in the world, and ready to risk it all for love. Guided by the mighty island gods, Ti Moune sets out on a remarkable journey to reunite with the man who has captured her heart.

"Once on this Island is a beautiful show," says director Salim Razawi, "one of the only spectacle musicals, in my opinion, that really focuses on storytelling. With its diverse cast behind a black female protagonist, It transcends the issue of race, touches on the ideas of prejudice & discrimination, and also separates the characters based on class. It's a wonderfully complex story filled with innocence, love, and hope."

The production's design team includes scenic designer Katie Whitcraft, costume designer Emily Dwyer, lighting designer Courtney Johnson, sound designer Michael Kelly, and props designer Devon LaBelle.

Single tickets for Once on this Island are on sale now and range from $15 to $38, with discounts available for groups of 15 or more. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm, and Sundays at 2 pm. All performances take place at CCCT's intimate and fully accessible theatre in the Flynn building located at 951 Pomona Avenue (cross street Moeser) in El Cerrito. Free parking is available in the adjoining lot. Tickets may be purchased online at www.ccct.org or by phone at 510.524.9012.





