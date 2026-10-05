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Berkeley Repertory Theatre Names Autumn Woish Director of Development

In her new role, Woish will lead Berkeley Rep's fundraising strategy and development efforts.

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Berkeley Repertory Theatre Names Autumn Woish Director of Development

Berkeley Repertory Theatre has appointed Autumn Woish as its new Director of Development. A seasoned nonprofit leader with 25 years of fundraising experience, Woish joins Berkeley Rep from KQED, where she most recently served as Executive Director of Membership Fundraising and Donor Relations.

In her new role, Woish will lead Berkeley Rep's fundraising strategy and development efforts, working closely with the theatre's leadership, Board of Trustees, donors, and community to build philanthropic support for the organization and its artistic, educational, and community programs. She will lead efforts for major gifts, institutional giving, grants, and donor engagement and stewardship, while shaping fundraising initiatives that support Berkeley Rep's long-term artistic and organizational goals.

Woish has spent her career advancing the missions of leading Bay Area nonprofit and cultural organizations. Prior to KQED, she served as Vice President of Development at Planned Parenthood Northern California. Her previous experience also includes fundraising and development work with Tenderloin Neighborhood Development Corporation, YMCA of San Francisco, and the Asian Art Museum.

Woish was raised in San Francisco and currently lives in Oakland. She holds a BA in History of Art and Architecture from Brown University and serves on the board of the Berkeley Public Library Foundation. Outside of work, she enjoys hiking, cooking, reading fiction, yoga, and cheering on the Golden State Valkyries.Berkeley Repertory Theatre Names Autumn Woish Director of Development Image


Photo Credit: Cheshire Isaacs
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