Berkeley Repertory Theatre Names Autumn Woish Director of Development

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Berkeley Repertory Theatre has appointed Autumn Woish as its new Director of Development. A seasoned nonprofit leader with 25 years of fundraising experience, Woish joins Berkeley Rep from KQED, where she most recently served as Executive Director of Membership Fundraising and Donor Relations.

In her new role, Woish will lead Berkeley Rep's fundraising strategy and development efforts, working closely with the theatre's leadership, Board of Trustees, donors, and community to build philanthropic support for the organization and its artistic, educational, and community programs. She will lead efforts for major gifts, institutional giving, grants, and donor engagement and stewardship, while shaping fundraising initiatives that support Berkeley Rep's long-term artistic and organizational goals.



Woish has spent her career advancing the missions of leading Bay Area nonprofit and cultural organizations. Prior to KQED, she served as Vice President of Development at Planned Parenthood Northern California. Her previous experience also includes fundraising and development work with Tenderloin Neighborhood Development Corporation, YMCA of San Francisco, and the Asian Art Museum.



Woish was raised in San Francisco and currently lives in Oakland. She holds a BA in History of Art and Architecture from Brown University and serves on the board of the Berkeley Public Library Foundation. Outside of work, she enjoys hiking, cooking, reading fiction, yoga, and cheering on the Golden State Valkyries.



Photo Credit: Cheshire Isaacs

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 26 Days 09 Hrs 08 Min 11 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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