Cast and Creative Team Set for York Walker's COVENANT at Berkeley Repertory Theatre
Performances of Covenant will take place at Berkeley Rep's Peet's Theatre beginning Friday, November 6 and running through Sunday, December 13, 2026.
Berkeley Repertory Theatre has revealed the cast and creative team for the West Coast premiere of York Walker's Covenant, a suspenseful Southern Gothic play that explores the price of wanting more—and the dangerous power of believing the rumors we tell about ourselves and one another. Directed by Taylor Reynolds (Clyde's at Berkeley Rep), performances of Covenant will take place at Berkeley Rep's Peet's Theatre beginning Friday, November 6 and running through Sunday, December 13, 2026. Opening night will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2026.
In a small Georgia town, superstitions and rumors abound. The graveyard, the church, the neighbors, their families—there seems to be a secret within everything, and Avery wants out. But when her once-awkward childhood friend Johnny returns to town as a smooth-talking blues star, raising suspicion that he's made the darkest of deals, a series of secrets emerges to envelop them all. Hailed by The New York Times as “a striking Southern Gothic work,” Walker's Covenant unravels truth from myth in a gripping reckoning with what we choose to believe and what we cannot escape.
The cast of Covenant features (in alphabetical order): Latoya Edwards (Avery), Israel Erron Ford (Johnny “Honeycomb” James), Alicia Pilgrim (Violet), Jeunée Tawn Simon (Mama), and Shian Tomlinson (Ruthie). Understudies include Anna Marie Sharpe, Titus VanHook, and Courtney Williams. Casting is by Destiny Lilly.
The creative team for Covenant includes York Walker (Playwright), Taylor Reynolds (Director), Teresa L. Williams (Scenic Design), Hahnji Jang (Costume Design), Alan Edwards (Lighting Design), Bailey Trierweiler & UptownWorks (Sound Design), Steve Cuiffo (Special Effects Consultant), Earon Chew Nealey (Hair, Wigs, Makeup Designer), David Möschler (Vocal/Guitar Coach), Andrea Caban (Dialect Coach), Dana Petersen (Stage Manager), and Anthony Lopez (Assistant Stage Manager).
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