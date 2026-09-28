Review: KING LEAR at Z Space

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I wasn’t sure what to make of Oakland Theatre Project’s take on King Lear that opened at Z Space on September 25th. What I am sure of - you won’t see a more spectacular production anytime soon. OTP co-founder and co-artistic director Michael Socrates Moran has a bold vision for this Lear, bringing it into the present miasma by staging it as a multimedia news broadcast replete with ‘breaking news’ clips, constant video camming and even a UFC cage match battle. It is both sacred and profane, noble, and base, and searingly emotional.

J Jha as King Lear.

There are powerful connections between Lear’s desire to retain privilege while becoming a fool and our current political structure. King Lear is full of treachery and betrayals. Blindness and insanity a breakthrough to insight. This could be OTP’s largest undertaking, with a cast of two dozen and a beautiful score of original music composed by Paul Dresher performed live by the Dresher|Davel Invented Instrument Duo.

Rinde Eckert as The Fool.

Gender non-conforming actor J Jha tackles the titular role and vacillates between imperious and deranged in a draining 3-hour performance. The transformation from king to beggar to redemption is beautifully conceived. His counterpoint is Edmund the Clown, played with swaggering wickedness by Dean Linnard. Wearing his headphones and directing a rave, he’s a shit-stirrer of the highest order. Excellent featured performances abound: multi-talented writer, composer, musician, and performer Rinde Eckert plays the Fool, the vessel of truth and Tyler Aguallo as Edgar / Poor Tom shine brightly.

J Jha as Lear, Rinde Eckert as the Fool and the monk Knights.

Moran transforms the courtiers as telepathic monks, heightening the sacred aspects of the production. Scenic designer Sam Fehr places the action in a Zen garden, which Edmund treats as a beach. Full of symbolism, dance movement, camcorders, and projected graphics and music, this Lear puts a lot on the table to absorb. Without a knowledge of the characters, it’s hard to discern who’s who and sometimes the mic’d dialogue is muddled as it bounces around the large Z Space theatre.

Tyler Aquallo as Edgar and Dean Linnard as Edmund.

Shakespeare is remarkable prescient today. His themes, especially those in King Lear are applicable and defining. Is Edmund our true nature or can we find some form of redemption? Oakland Theatre Project’s mission is to create exquisite theatrical experiences and inspire compassion. Their King Lear achieves both.

King Lear continues through October 11th. Tickets are available by calling the 415.626.0453 or emailing boxoffice@zspace.org

Photo credits: Ben Krantz Studio

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