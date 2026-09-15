Felicia Curry, Katie Lowes and More to Star in LIBERATION at Berkeley Repertory Theatre
The cast also features Irene Sofia Lucio, Gunnar Manchester, Mary Gordon Murray and more.
Berkeley Repertory Theatre has revealed the cast and creative team for the West Coast premiere of Liberation, Bess Wohl's Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning play. Directed by Tony Award nominee Whitney White, performances of Liberation will take place at Berkeley Rep's Roda Theatre beginning Friday, October 23 and running through Sunday, November 29, 2026.
It's 1970s Ohio, and Lizzie has gathered a group of women in a rec center basement to change their lives and maybe the world. Decades later, Lizzie's daughter delves into her mother's history to find answers to the feminist revolution's unanswered questions, reliving those necessary, messy, and impassioned meetings that asked: What does it mean for a woman to be free? Direct from its acclaimed Broadway run, Liberation is an intensely relevant and bitingly funny memory play about what we inherit, what we forget, and what we're still fighting to understand. Liberation is a co-production with Geffen Playhouse and Studio Theatre.
Berkeley Rep produces this West Coast premiere and regional co-production of Liberation following acclaimed New York runs both on- and off-Broadway, where it took home both the 2026 Tony Award for Best Play and the 2026 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, among numerous other honors.
The cast of Liberation features (in alphabetical order) Felicia Curry (Celeste), Britt Faulkner (Dora), Katie Lowes (Lizzie), Irene Sofia Lucio (Isidora), Gunnar Manchester (Bill), Mary Gordon Murray (Margie), Veronica Otim (Joanna), and Evelyn Spahr (Susan). Understudies include Rolanda Bell, Nancy Carlin, Rachel Clausen, and Jeremy Kahn. Casting is by C12 Casting.
The creative team for Liberation includes Bess Wohl (Playwright), Whitney White (Director), David Zinn (Scenic Design), Qween Jean (Costume Design), Cha See (Lighting Design), Palmer Hefferan (Sound Design), Nikiya Mathis (Wigs & Hair Design), Gigi Buffington (Voice & Dialect Coach), Kelsey Rainwater (Intimacy Consultant), Annabel Heacock (Associate Director), Andie Leigh Burns (Stage Manager), and Kathleen Rose Gallardo (Assistant Stage Manager)
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