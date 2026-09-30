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COME FROM AWAY to Play San Jose's Historic Hoover Theater

Performances will run November 7 through 15, 2026.

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COME FROM AWAY to Play San Jose's Historic Hoover Theater

Playful People Productions will present Come From Away in November. Two casts bring to life this heartwarming story, performing November 7 through 15, 2026 at Historic Hoover Theater in San Jose. 

Come From Away is based on the true story of the time when the isolated community of Gander, Newfoundland, played host to the world. What started as an average day in a small town (population, roughly 9,000) turned into an international sleepover, when 38 planes, carrying thousands of people from around the globe, were diverted to Gander's airstrip on September 11, 2001. Undaunted by culture clashes and language barriers, the people of Gander cheered the stranded travelers with music, an open bar and the recognition that we're all part of a global family.

Come From Away has delighted audiences and critics alike, winning the Tony Award for Best Direction of a Musical, four Olivier Awards (including Best New Musical), and a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Musical. Playful People's production is directed by Katie D'Arcey, with vocal direction by Stacy Levin; and features adult performers (some in their first show) from the local community.

Randy Adams, who served for more than two decades as Managing Director at TheatreWorks on the Peninsula, was an original producer of the show through Junkyard Dog Productions, which he co-founded as an incubator for musicals and plays in New York.

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