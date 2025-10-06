Berkeley Playhouse Rings In The Holidays With ANNIE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Berkeley Playhouse will celebrate the holiday season with one of Broadway’s most beloved family musicals, Annie, running November 7–December 21, 2025, at the Julia Morgan Theater.

The heartwarming musical—featuring a book by Thomas Meehan, music by Charles Strouse, and lyrics by Martin Charnin—will be directed and choreographed by Megan McGrath, with Lily Jackson as assistant director, Daniel Alley as music director, and Dean Starnes serving as associate conductor.

Set during the Great Depression, Annie tells the story of a spirited young orphan who dreams of finding her parents and instead finds a new family in billionaire Oliver Warbucks. Filled with timeless songs such as “It’s the Hard-Knock Life” and “Tomorrow,” the show has long been a favorite for audiences of all ages.

“This classic musical is very near and dear to my heart,” said McGrath. “One of my first experiences performing was playing Tessie when I was eight years old, and then I was lucky enough to play Annie when I was eleven. I got to revisit the show again as a Boylan Sister when Berkeley Playhouse last produced it in 2017, and it was such a fun production to be a part of.”

She added, “Getting to direct and choreograph Annie at the Playhouse is a full-circle moment for me—and now as a mom, I get to rediscover this story of a spirited young girl through my daughter’s eyes. Annie takes place during the Depression era, but this show positively beams with light, love, found family, and hope for a better tomorrow.”

The principal cast features Brendan Simon* as Oliver Warbucks, Melinda Meeng as Grace Farrell, Sarah Bylsma as Miss Hannigan, Liam Cody as Rooster Hannigan, and Maia Campbell as Lily St. Regis. They are joined by Adam Saville, Milo Mee, Anna Joham, Ronnie Anderson, Diella Wottrich, Tristan Rodriguez, Tosca Bloom, Melody Payne Alonzo, Keli‘i Salvador, Mateo Urquidez, Myles Wu, and Lourdes Verde Lombardo.

The production features two alternating youth ensembles. The “NYC” Cast includes Emma Jilizian as Annie, with Mackenzie Paige Preisler, Chana Weintraub, Ellie Smith, Darci Siva, Nora Farivar, and Alice Song as the other orphans, plus Mac as Sandy. The “Star To Be” Cast stars Cara Impallomeni as Annie, with Harper Sims, Araceli Grace, Colette Goodman, Jacquelyn Kinsey, Piera Tamer, and Mira Ranchod, plus Penny as Sandy.

(Member of Actors’ Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.)

Preview performances are scheduled for Friday, November 7 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, November 8 at 1 p.m., with the official opening and press night on Saturday, November 8 at 7 p.m. Performances will continue Fridays through Sundays, with select weekday performances through December 21.

Tickets range from $19–$55 ($29 for previews), plus a $3.95 vendor fee per ticket. Group rates are available for parties of 10 or more. Advance purchase is strongly encouraged, as seating is limited. For the full performance schedule or to purchase tickets, visit berkeleyplayhouse.org or call (510) 845-8542 x351.

