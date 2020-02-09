BWW Review: CHICAGO at San Jose Stage Company

Chicago is a class act at the San Jose Stage Theatre as it brings out the razzle-dazzle with one of the longest running Broadway musicals to date. Audiences can bear witness to the timeless story of murder, corruption, greed, adultery, exploitation, and treachery. Set in 1920's, Chicago is the brash and buoyant story of nightclub sensation Velma Kelly who murders her adulterous husband, and Billy Flynn the cunning attorney who takes on her case. Billy is set to defend her when Roxy Hart enters the scene. Roxy has killed her lover who threatened to leave her. With the media attention turning to Hart, Billy takes on her case - turning her into a media circus of headlines. Neither woman will be outdone in their battle for stardom The fight for fame and celebrity is on as the women seek to capitalize on sensational headlines, and make a name for themselves.

The "Stage's" production, directed by Randall King, has an earthy grit to it that makes the sensual Bob Fosse Choreography all the more irresistible. With a live band on stage, a jazz-infused score, and a fabulous ensemble, this show is sure to dance it's way seductively into your heart.

Allison F. Rich (as Velma Kelly) and Monique Hafen Adams (as Roxy Hart) are a powerhouse duo that sing, dance, and "man"euver their way flawlessly through this show. Rich shows as much range with her acting and dancing as she does with her vocals. In "Cell Block Tango," Rich is a particular standout among a commanding group. Adam's Roxy is as deliciously devilish as is her vocal prowess.

Keith Pinto (as Billy Flynn) gives a slick turn to the slippery solicitor, while Sean Doughty (as Amos Hart) couldn't be more sympathetic of a character. There are surprises throughout and none more dramatic than Branden Noel Thomas and Kyle Bielfield. Both turn in spot-on vocals and their unexpected performances are simply outstanding and crowd-pleasing. Bravo!

The remaining cast include: Patrick Wayne Brewer, Matthew Kropschot, Zoey Lytle, Jill Miller, Monica Moe, Jacqueline Neeley, Vinh G Nguyen, Nick Rodrigues, Tracey Freeman Shaw, and Tony Wooldridge. This ensemble particularly flourish during the dance numbers and remind everyone that all you need is class, a pair of flexible legs, and of course, all that Jazz!

"Chicago" continues through March 15, 2020, and tickets may be purchased by calling 408-283-7142, online at www.thestage.org , or in person at the box office at 490 South First St, San Jose 95113





Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories