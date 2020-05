American Conservatory Theater Announces 2020 Honorary Master Of Fine Arts Degrees

American Conservatory Theater (A.C.T.) Conservatory Director Melissa Smith announced today that honorary Master of Fine Arts degrees will be conferred upon playwright Lydia R. Diamond and Magic Theatre's outgoing artistic director Loretta Greco. Both recipients will receive their degrees at a virtual graduation ceremony for the A.C.T. Master of Fine Arts Program class of 2020 on Monday, May 18 at 12 p.m.

Says Melissa Smith : "A.C.T.'s honorary degree is given to individuals who reflect A.C.T.'s mission of conserving, renewing, and reinventing the rich theatrical traditions, while also nurturing the future of the art form. Both Lydia and Loretta are gifted practitioners who exemplify passion, commitment, and excellence in their respective theatrical fields, qualities that also shine throughout our class of 2020 graduates."

Past recipients of the A.C.T. honorary M.F.A. degree include actor Marco Barricelli , actress Annette Bening , actress and comedian Mary Birdsong , actor Benjamin Bratt , former San Francisco mayor Willie Lewis Brown, Jr., former Theatre Communications Group executive director Ben Cameron , Grammy Award-winning musician Tracy Chapman , Academy Award­-winning actress Olympia Dukakis , Chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts Dana Gioia , playwright John Guare , playwright David Henry Hwang , Tony Award winner Bill Irwin , actor Steven Anthony Jones , former state senator Mark Leno, actress Seana McKenna , arts leader Jonathan Moscone , Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi , former A.C.T. Artistic Director Carey Perloff , former chairman emeritus of the A.C.T. Foundation Alan Stein, San Francisco Symphony's Michael Tilson Thomas , actor Gregory Wallace , Academy Award­-winning actor Denzel Washington , and director, producer, and, playwright Charles Randolph -Wright.

Recipients of the Conservatory's honorary degrees are selected by the MFA Board of Directors, a committee of the A.C.T. Board of Trustees. Selections are based on an individual's contribution to the advancement of the mission and educational goals of American Conservatory Theater and the arts in America.





For more information about the A.C.T. Master of Fine Arts Program, visit act-sf.org/mfa

