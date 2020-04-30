American Conservatory Theater Announces 2020 Honorary Master Of Fine Arts Degrees

American Conservatory Theater (A.C.T.) Conservatory Director Melissa Smith announced today that honorary Master of Fine Arts degrees will be conferred upon playwright Lydia R. Diamond and Magic Theatre's outgoing artistic director Loretta Greco. Both recipients will receive their degrees at a virtual graduation ceremony for the A.C.T. Master of Fine Arts Program class of 2020 on Monday, May 18 at 12 p.m.

Says Melissa Smith : "A.C.T.'s honorary degree is given to individuals who reflect A.C.T.'s mission of conserving, renewing, and reinventing the rich theatrical traditions, while also nurturing the future of the art form. Both Lydia and Loretta are gifted practitioners who exemplify passion, commitment, and excellence in their respective theatrical fields, qualities that also shine throughout our class of 2020 graduates."

Recipients of the Conservatory's honorary degrees are selected by the MFA Board of Directors, a committee of the A.C.T. Board of Trustees. Selections are based on an individual's contribution to the advancement of the mission and educational goals of American Conservatory Theater and the arts in America.





For more information about the A.C.T. Master of Fine Arts Program, visit act-sf.org/mfa

Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You