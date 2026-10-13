Alan Cumming to Bring ALAN CUMMING: UNCUT to Curran Theatre

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Tony Award-winning actor, singer, author and entertainer Alan Cumming will return to San Francisco with his all-new cabaret show, Alan Cumming: Uncut, for one night only on Friday, January 22, 2027 at 7:30 PM at ATG San Francisco's Curran Theatre. Tickets for go on sale Friday, October 16 at 10 AM PT.

Multi-hyphenate, multi-award-winning and endlessly unpredictable, Cumming returns to the stage with a show that promises to be even more revealing, hilarious and authentic than ever before. With musical direction by Henry Koperski, Alan Cumming: Uncut brings together Cumming's singular combination of music, storytelling, humor and theatricality.

One of the most distinctive performers of his generation, Cumming has built a career spanning theater, film, television, music and literature. He won the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his iconic performance as the Emcee in the 1998 Broadway revival of Cabaret, a role he later reprised to acclaim on Broadway.

On screen, Cumming is known for roles in The Good Wife, Schmigadoon!, X2: X-Men United, GoldenEye, Romy and Michele's High School Reunion, Spy Kids and countless other film and television projects. He is also the host of the Emmy Award-winning reality competition series The Traitors.

With Alan Cumming: Uncut, Cumming once again brings audiences into his wonderfully uncensored world for an intimate evening that is by turns outrageous, poignant, provocative...and deeply personal!

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 18 Days 09 Hrs 01 Min 46 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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