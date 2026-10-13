Alan Cumming to Bring ALAN CUMMING: UNCUT to Curran Theatre
The performance will take place on Friday, January 22, 2027 at ATG San Francisco's Curran Theatre.
Tony Award-winning actor, singer, author and entertainer Alan Cumming will return to San Francisco with his all-new cabaret show, Alan Cumming: Uncut, for one night only on Friday, January 22, 2027 at 7:30 PM at ATG San Francisco's Curran Theatre. Tickets for go on sale Friday, October 16 at 10 AM PT.
Multi-hyphenate, multi-award-winning and endlessly unpredictable, Cumming returns to the stage with a show that promises to be even more revealing, hilarious and authentic than ever before. With musical direction by Henry Koperski, Alan Cumming: Uncut brings together Cumming's singular combination of music, storytelling, humor and theatricality.
One of the most distinctive performers of his generation, Cumming has built a career spanning theater, film, television, music and literature. He won the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his iconic performance as the Emcee in the 1998 Broadway revival of Cabaret, a role he later reprised to acclaim on Broadway.
On screen, Cumming is known for roles in The Good Wife, Schmigadoon!, X2: X-Men United, GoldenEye, Romy and Michele's High School Reunion, Spy Kids and countless other film and television projects. He is also the host of the Emmy Award-winning reality competition series The Traitors.
With Alan Cumming: Uncut, Cumming once again brings audiences into his wonderfully uncensored world for an intimate evening that is by turns outrageous, poignant, provocative...and deeply personal!
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
The Madness of Lady Bright
Venue: iMPACt Center for Art & Dance (10/16-10/25) PHOTOS
|
Gutenberg! The Musical!
Hillbarn Theatre (10/08-11/01)
|
Hello, Dolly!
Hillbarn Theatre (4/15-5/09)
|
Bay Area Musical Improv Festival - Sunday 1:30PM Show
All Out Comedy (10/25-10/25)
|
Secret Improv VICE Halloween edition
shelton theater (10/25-10/25)
|
Monday Night PlayGround-SF: AMERICA 250 - The Dreamers, The Builders, & The Leaders
The Ashby Stage (10/19-10/19)
|
“E4TT Call For Scores: Solo Piano, Vol. 3”
Community Music Center (10/18-10/18)
|
“Inspiración: Music by Women and Nonbinary Composers”
Center for New Music (5/15-5/15)
|
The Secret Garden
Marin Shakespeare Company’s Downtown Theatre (11/27-12/20)
|
Bay Area Musical Improv Festival - Sunday 3:30PM Show
All Out Comedy (10/25-10/25)