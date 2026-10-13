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Alan Cumming to Bring ALAN CUMMING: UNCUT to Curran Theatre

The performance will take place on Friday, January 22, 2027 at ATG San Francisco's Curran Theatre.

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Alan Cumming to Bring ALAN CUMMING: UNCUT to Curran Theatre

Tony Award-winning actor, singer, author and entertainer Alan Cumming will return to San Francisco with his all-new cabaret show, Alan Cumming: Uncut, for one night only on Friday, January 22, 2027 at 7:30 PM at ATG San Francisco's Curran Theatre. Tickets for go on sale Friday, October 16 at 10 AM PT.

Multi-hyphenate, multi-award-winning and endlessly unpredictable, Cumming returns to the stage with a show that promises to be even more revealing, hilarious and authentic than ever before. With musical direction by Henry Koperski, Alan Cumming: Uncut brings together Cumming's singular combination of music, storytelling, humor and theatricality.

One of the most distinctive performers of his generation, Cumming has built a career spanning theater, film, television, music and literature. He won the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his iconic performance as the Emcee in the 1998 Broadway revival of Cabaret, a role he later reprised to acclaim on Broadway.

On screen, Cumming is known for roles in The Good Wife, Schmigadoon!, X2: X-Men United, GoldenEye, Romy and Michele's High School Reunion, Spy Kids and countless other film and television projects. He is also the host of the Emmy Award-winning reality competition series The Traitors.

With Alan Cumming: Uncut, Cumming once again brings audiences into his wonderfully uncensored world for an intimate evening that is by turns outrageous, poignant, provocative...and deeply personal!

Alan Cumming to Bring ALAN CUMMING: UNCUT to Curran Theatre Image

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