Review: GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! at Hillbarn Theatre
Gutenberg! The Musical!
Book, Music and Lyrics by Scott Brown and Anthony King
Directed by Chris Reber
Hillbarn Theatre
The theme of Hillbarn’s 86th season is ‘The Stories That Bring Us Together,’ and Gutenberg! The Musical! checks that box with its hilarious and charming story of two friends who have complete faith in each other and their pursuit of their dream of creating a hit Broadway show. A two-hander is only as good as the chemistry between the actors and here, the husband-and-wife duo of Heather Orth (Deb) and Ted Zoldan (Bud), elevate this deliciously cheesy farce to great heights with their spot on performances as the clueless composers.
The setup takes us behind the scenes as these hugely enthusiastic writers pitch their new idea – a ‘historical fiction’ about Johannes Gutenberg’s creation of the printing press. With only a scant Google search on the man, Deb and Bud just make stuff up. With little money, no cast and only one musician, Deb and Bud do it all, portraying all the characters through changing labelled hats.
Their concocted plot is as ridiculous as the score. The German town of Schlimmer is blissfully ignorant, unable to read. Gutenberg, a wine presser has a Eureka moment and builds the first printing press. Of course, there’s evil in the form of a Satan loving monk who, in order to retain power, need an illiterate populace so he can interpret the bible. He convinces Gutenberg’s dim-witted grape stomper Helvetica (brilliant touch) to destroy the press.
It’s easy to fall in love with Deb and Bud and rally to their dream. Orth and Zoldan imbue the characters with genuine zeal, and their quick-change characterizations are full of wit and humor. When they gleefully take bows after making a point, they’re the adorable, misguided losers we come to love. Brown and King skewer Broadway tropes with an insider’s knowledge – having Deb and Bud question, then answer what is an ‘11th hour number?’ What is the song “I Want’ song? What’s a ‘charm’ song?
On top of the bravura performances and the preposterous plot, there’s the appropriately absurd score, sung as earnestly as possible. “I Can’t Read,” “Stop the Press” and “Monk with Me,” must have been a ball to write. Kudos to director Chris Reber and Mitchel Ost for his scenic design. Is Gutenberg! The Musical! that far off from some of the most popular Broadway musicals (Cats, Sweeney Todd)? Deb and Bud’s dream, while mined for comedy, is their dream and just as valid as ours.
Gutenberg! The Musical! continues through November 1st. Tickets available at http://www.hillbarntheatre.org/ or by calling the box office at 650-349-6411.
Photo credits: Tracy Martin
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
Gutenberg! The Musical!
Hillbarn Theatre (10/08-11/01)
|
Dear San Francisco
Club Fugazi (9/16-4/30)
|
Hello, Dolly!
Hillbarn Theatre (4/15-5/09)
|
“Hollywood Exiles & Modern Noir”
Piedmont Piano Company (1/24-1/24)
|
“Inspiración: Music by Women and Nonbinary Composers”
Center for New Music (5/15-5/15)
|
Escher String Quartet
Kohl Mansion (10/18-10/18)
|
“E4TT Call For Scores: Solo Piano, Vol. 3”
Berkeley Piano Club (10/25-10/25)
|
Liberation
Berkeley Repertory Theatre (10/23-11/29)
|
Ren's 12th Annual Winter Wonderland
City Lights Theater Company (12/06-12/06)
|
HADESTOWN: TEEN EDITION
TEAM Theatre (9/30-11/02)
Reader Reviews
To post a comment, you must register and login.