ADAM STRAUSS IS NOT UNHAPPY Comes to the Marsh This Month

Adam Strauss's spontaneous comedic show Adam Strauss Is Not Unhappy comes to The Marsh San Francisco for a special one-night-only performance on December 16. The actor/playwright describes Adam Strauss Is Not Unhappy as a mostly unscripted, entirely unguarded exploration of heartbreak, addiction, obsession, loneliness, and other hilarious things. Adam Strauss Is Not Unhappy will be presented 7:30pm, Friday, December 16, 2022 at The Marsh San Francisco, 1062 Valencia St., San Francisco. For information or to order tickets ($15-$35 sliding scale, $55 & $100 reserved), the public may visit www.themarsh.org.

Adam Strauss Is Not Unhappy takes flight in a mostly unscripted evening that explores Strauss' up-to-the-minute challenges and triumphs around OCD, love, loneliness and, quite possibly, finding parking in San Francisco on a Friday night, offered up with Strauss' expert comedic skills and singular worldview. His two previous solo works include The Mushroom Cure and The Uncertainty Principle, which were both greeted with warm audience response and critical acclaim.

About Adam Strauss

Based in New York City, Adam Strauss (Playwright/Performer) has won the Leffe Craft Your Character Storytelling Competition, the New York Fringe Festival's Overall Excellence Award for Solo Performance, and The Eddy Award for Best Solo Show in San Francisco. He is also a stand-up comedian, appearing nightly at many New York comedy clubs. He received his B.A. in Psychology from Brown University.