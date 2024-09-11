A.C.T. to Present 3rd Annual All Hallows' Gala in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



American Conservatory Theater will present A Ball for All, the third annual All Hallows' Gala being held on Friday, October 25, at San Francisco's August Hall (420 Mason St.). Hailed as San Francisco's best costume party fundraiser, the All Hallows' Gala: A Ball for All will featured an elegant and fun evening, celebrating both Halloween—the most theatrical of holidays—and the shared belief in the transformational power of live theater. The evening is the sole annual fundraising event for A.C.T., providing essential funds for the theater's artistic, actor training, and education and community programs. Guests at A Ball for All are encouraged to dress in costume or cocktail attire.



Individual tickets range in price from $1,500 to $5,000. Patron-level tables range from $15,000 to $100,000. For more information or to purchase tables or tickets, please visit bit.ly/24AllHallowsGala or contact A.C.T. Director of Special Events Irma Ramirez at 415-439-2335 or iramirez@act-sf.org.



Said Rod Marymor, Gala Chair and A.C.T. Trustee: “We are thrilled to celebrate an amazing night of community and a very special performance, all while raising vital funds to support and sustain A.C.T.'s artistic, actor training, and education and community programs.”



The wonderfully festive evening begins at 6:30 p.m. with a cocktail reception where guests will enjoy live music and conversation on the mezzanine or escape to the Speakeasy for a luxe respite. Welcome bites and thirst-quenching libations will be offered. At 7:30 p.m., guests will be ushered to the historic music hall and treated to an autumnal-inspired menu created by Gold Leaf Catering. At 8:30 p.m., guests will be treated to a one-night-only reunion of Anthony Veneziale and Aneesa Folds from the Broadway and A.C.T. productions of the hip-hop Broadway smash, Freestyle Love Supreme, alongside acclaimed stage and screen start BD Wong.



All Gala attendees are invited to the after-party, where they can dance the night away with San Francisco's premier dance band, The Dick Bright Orchestra, and enjoy the downstairs retro game room, featuring bowling lanes, hoops, skeeball, and photobooths.



The Gala Committee—led by Ann and Rodman Marymor—includes Jesse Lee Eller, Luba Kipnis, Toni Ratner Miller, Jeff Minick, Robina Riccitiello, Jomar Tagatac, and BD Wong.

