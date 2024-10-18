A WHYNOT CHRISTMAS CAROL Comes to American Conservatory Theater

Performances run Tuesday, November 26 through Sunday, December 24 at A.C.T.’s Toni Rembe Theater.
American Conservatory Theater (A.C.T.) announced the cast and creative team for the world premiere of A Whynot Christmas Carol, a brand-new take on Charles Dickens’s timeless story of redemption, taking place Tuesday, November 26 through Sunday, December 24 at A.C.T.’s Toni Rembe Theater (415 Geary St., San Francisco). Press night will be held on Sunday, December 8 at 6:30 p.m. Single tickets (ranging from $25–$130) will go on sale on August 15 at 10 a.m. PT at the A.C.T. Box Office at 415-749-2228 or online at act-sf.org/a-whynot-christmas-carol. Ticket prices are subject to change without notice.
From Obie Award-winning playwright Craig Lucas and Tony Award winner and A.C.T. Artistic Director Pam MacKinnon comes a joyous and puckishly funny adaptation of Charles Dickens’ beloved classic. A small theater troupe in the town of Whynot has gathered to put up their director’s new version of A Christmas Carol. From the first rehearsal to opening night, we follow these sometimes-reluctant comrades on their quest to put on a great show with too little time and money but no shortage of opinions. An ingenious set and costume design by Tony Award winner David Zinn (A.C.T.’s The Wizard of Oz) and choreography by Erika Chong Shuchtransports us behind the curtain as our ragtag cast boldly tackles prop mishaps and dance blunders, collaborating against all odds in hopes of a holiday miracle: real change. With festive music, magical ghosts, an effervescent cast of kids, and ample hijinks, this new Bay Area holiday tradition brings Dickens’ timeless message of generosity to life, reminding us to embrace kindness throughout the year.
“A Whynot Christmas Carol brings together everything we love about the season—ghosts, music, magic, humor, and a fresh take on a beloved story that speaks to our times,” said director Pam MacKinnon. “It's a celebration of the common good and the importance of community that resonates with audiences of all ages in the heart of San Francisco.”
The cast of A Whynot Christmas Carol features (in alphabetical order): Catherine Castellanos (Fran), Devin A. Cunningham (Chima), Michelle Drexler (Fran/Karen Understudy), Dan Hiatt (Phil), Rosie Hallett (Karen), Patrick Kelly Jones (Holts), John R. Lewis (Jess/Chima Understudy), Sarah Toby Moore (Swan), Jenny Nguyen Nelson (Simone), Carrie Paff (Aubrei/Swan Understudy), Gianna DiGregorio Rivera (Lark), Stacy Ross (Aubrei), Michael Shipley (Holts/Phil Understudy), Alyssa Leanne So (Simone/Lark Understudy), and Jomar Tagatac (Jess).
Rounding out the cast are a group of talented young actors, divided into two casts. They include (in alphabetical order): Kuba Adams (Jordan; Green Cast), Colette “Coco” Brown (Bethel; Green Cast), Isabella Lowry (Ruth; Red Cast), Ciara McCarthy (Kiley; Red Cast), Róisín McCarthy (Justice; Red Cast), Valentina Mottl (Bethel; Red Cast), Colin Ringseis (Jordan; Red Cast), Harper Sims (Ruth; Green Cast), Piera Tamer (Zayd; Red & Green Cast), Audrey Wells (Justice; Green Cast), Chloe Zimei (Kiley; Green Cast).
The creative team for A Whynot Christmas Carol includes Erika Chong Shuch(Choreographer), David Zinn (Scenic Designer and Costume Designer), Russell H. Champa (Lighting Designer), Jake Rodriguez (Sound Designer), Skylar Fox(Illusions and Magic), Amanda Villalobos (Puppet Designer), The Kilbanes (Original Music), Kate Kilbane (Music Supervisor), Dan Moses (Music Director), Alphabet Rockers, Kaitlin McGaw, and Tommy Soulati Shepherd (Songwriters, original song, “Whynot A Christmas Carol), Joy Meads (Dramaturg), Katie Craddock and LeeAnn Dowd (Casting).
