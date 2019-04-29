62nd Annual Monterey Jazz Festival Three-Day Tickets On Sale Wednesday, May 1

Three-day Arena and Grounds Ticket Packages for the 62nd Annual Monterey Jazz Festival, September 27-29 go on sale Wednesday, May 1 at 8 a.m. PST and can be purchased online at montereyjazzfestival.org or by calling 888.248.6499. Single-day tickets go on sale May 10.



The Festival will feature another "jaw-dropping line-up" of over 130 performances from iconic and emerging jazz artists, educational events, conversations, films, and exhibits on eight stages. A six-time JazzTimes Readers Poll winner, this vibrant and fun festival experience offers 30 hours of live music spanning two days and three nights. This unique musical experience is accompanied by an array of international cuisine and one-of-a-kind merchandise on the oak-studded 20 acres of the Monterey County Fair & Event Center.



"The 62nd Monterey Jazz Festival will be a great addition to the legacy of the world's longest continuously- running jazz festival. You will see a few of your long-time favorites, yet also experience a wide range of what's new in jazz and beyond," said Tim Jackson, MJF Artistic Director.

2019 Lineup Highlights:

The Artists-in-Residence for MJF62 will be Allison Miller and Derrick Hodge

Christian McBride will act as the 2019 Commission Artist and Showcase Artist

NEA Jazz Master recipients Kenny Barron and Dave Holland will be featured three times over the weekend

The multiple GRAMMY Award-winning Arena lineup on the Jimmy Lyons Stage on Friday night, September 27 includes Diana Krall, the Kenny Barron Trio with Dave Holland, and a Tribute to Mary Lou Williams presented by Allison Miller and Derrick Hodge.

The Saturday afternoon September 28 Arena lineup includes the dynamic and high-energy Tank and the Bangas, Cha Wa, and Larkin Poe.

Saturday night's Arena shows includes Chris Botti, Eliane Elias, and the Christian McBride Big Band, debuting the 2019 commission piece, dedicated to the late Roy Hargrove.

The Arena lineup on Sunday afternoon September 29 includes Candy Dulfer, the Pacific Mambo Orchestra, and the Next Generation Jazz Orchestra with Allison Miller and Derrick Hodge.

Sunday night in the Arena will feature Snarky Puppy, Double Vision Revisited featuring Bob James, David Sanborn & Marcus Miller; and Jazzmeia Horn.

Full Weekend Arena Ticket Packages offer a reserved seat to each of the five concerts on the Jimmy Lyons Stage in the Arena (renewable annually), plus access to the seven additional Grounds Stages, and all Festival activities. Full Weekend Arena Ticket Packages begin at $340.

Full Weekend Grounds Packages offer access to seven Grounds stages and activities. Full Weekend Grounds Packages are $155.

Grounds activities include over 100 events, conversations, films, and musical performances, with weekend highlights from the Chris Potter Circuits Trio with James Francies & Eric Harland; Christian McBride Situation with Patrice Rushen; Jenny Scheinman & Allison Miller's Parlour Game; Antonio Sánchez & Migration; Ambrose Akinmusire; Larkin Poe; Cha Wa; Bria Skonberg; Donna Grantis; Luciana Souza; Allison Miller's Boom Tic Boom; Michael Mayo; Yellowjackets with special guest Luciana Souza; Amina Claudine Myers; Roberta Gambarini, and many others, including the top student bands from the 2019 Next Generation Jazz Festival.

All weekend long, the Pacific Jazz Café Gallery will host the exhibit Blue Note Records at 80: Perspectives and the Jazz Theater will show the film Blue Note Records: Beyond the Notes on Saturday.

Also on sale May 1 are Full Weekend Premier Club hospitality passes, with a lower price of $150. Benefits include a furnished setting offering closed-circuit Arena simulcasts, menu options and top-shelf bar available for separate purchase, private restrooms, indoor and outdoor patio seating, and more. Arena or Grounds Ticket purchase is required.



The lineup for the 62nd Monterey Jazz Festival can be found on montereyjazzfestival.org.





