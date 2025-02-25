& JULIET, SOME LIKE IT HOT, and More Set For Broadway San Jose 2025/26 Season

Broadway San Jose General has announced the six productions that will make up the company's 2025/26 season. The season kicks off with the hilarious hit musical, & JULIET (October 7–12, 2025), followed by the four-time 2023 Tony Award winning musical and Grammy Winner for Best Musical Theater Album, SOME LIKE IT HOT (October 21–26, 2025). Broadway San Jose rings in the holiday season with the inspiring, exhilarating, energy-filled musical memoir, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL (December 16–21, 2025). Kicking off the new year, Broadway San Jose will present the groundbreaking, revolutionary Broadway hit musical, THE WIZ (January 27–February 1, 2026), followed by the 2022 Olivier Award winning Best Musical based on the cinematic classic, BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL (June 2–7, 2026). Closing out the season will be the new national tour of Rodgers and Hammerstein's THE SOUND OF MUSIC (July 21–26, 2026).



The 2025/26 season also includes three special add-on productions, including the return of THE BOOK OF MORMON (March 6–8, 2026), the edgy and irreverent Broadway smash hit musical comedy, BEETLEJUICE (March 31–April 5, 2026); and Cameron Mackintosh's acclaimed production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg's Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, LES MISÉRABLES (April 29–May 3, 2026).



“Broadway San Jose's 2025/26 season is jam-packed with beloved classics and must-see blockbusters that promise to captivate audiences of all ages,” said Feyer. “We look forward to working with our community partners throughout the season to provide one-of-a-kind theatrical experiences and unforgettable moments that are sure to create cherished memories for all."



Broadway San Jose season subscriptions range in price from $300–$745 for the basic six-show package and can be purchased online at broadwaysanjose.com, or by calling (866) 395-2929. An interest-free payment plan is available starting as low as $30 per month. A limited number of President's Club memberships are available, which include center orchestra seats, access to the President's Club Lounge with a private entrance, exclusive-use restrooms and bar, complimentary snacks, a welcome gift (for full season subscribers), plus concierge service for purchasing theatre tickets in New York. To purchase a President's Club membership, email Shannon Hammons at shammons@broadwaysanjose.com.



Season ticket holders receive a significant discount versus regular single ticket prices. Other benefits include preferred seating, ticket exchanges, and priority access to additional tickets and shows before the general public. In addition, season ticket holders enjoy access to the Subscriber Lounge with an exclusive entrance at the Center for the Performing Arts.



All performances for Broadway San Jose's 2025/26 season will be held at the 2,600-seat San Jose Center for Performing Arts, unless otherwise noted. San Jose Center for Performing Arts is a mid-century modern architectural showcase designed by the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation, at the corner of Park Avenue and Almaden Boulevard in downtown San Jose.



Broadway San Jose—the Northern California affiliate of The Nederlander Organization—presents touring Broadway musicals at the San Jose Center for Performing Arts and is a member of the Broadway League.