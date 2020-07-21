VIDEO: San Diego Rep Hosts 'We Are Listening' With Guest Freedome Bradley-Ballentine
Black artists face unique challenges in their careers on a daily basis. Every other Thursday, join San Diego REP's Development Coordinator and local radio personality Ahmed Dents as he has a conversation with influential Black artists about what they have faced and how the future must change.
Freedome Bradley-Ballentine is the Associate Artistic Director and first Director of Arts Engagement for The Old Globe. His work builds positive social connections, decreases social isolation, and increases empathy among participants. Most of his practice is with economically, geographically, and culturally diverse communities that have limited access to professional performing arts. He has developed a host of new programs facilitating the Globe's commitment of making theater matter to more people. A graduate of both New York University and Sarah Lawrence College, Freedome served as a Peace Corps volunteer in Ethiopia. He has been profiled in the Wall Street Journal and other publications for his curatorial and engagement process.
This conversation was recorded on July 16, 2020.
Watch below!
