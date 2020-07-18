Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Opal Alladin Discusses Her Memories of the Old Globe
Opal Alladin has performed at The Old Globe in Hamlet, Tiny Beautiful Things, and Hurricane Diane.
In a new video, as part of the GlobeRISING series, Alladin revisits some of those memories and shares why the Globe matters to her.
Check out the video below!
