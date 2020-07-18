Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEO: Opal Alladin Discusses Her Memories of the Old Globe

Jul. 18, 2020  

Opal Alladin has performed at The Old Globe in Hamlet, Tiny Beautiful Things, and Hurricane Diane.

In a new video, as part of the GlobeRISING series, Alladin revisits some of those memories and shares why the Globe matters to her.

