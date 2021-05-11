VIDEO: Arianna Afsar Performs

La Jolla Playhouse has released a new video featuring Arianna Afsar performing 'Erase You' from the upcoming new musical Bhangin' It, which premieres in 2022.

Winner of the Richard Rodgers Award, Bhangin' It is an exhilarating new musical set in the high stakes world of intercollegiate competitive Bhangra: an Indian folk dance morphed into a good old-fashioned dance-off. Brash, intoxicating and joyous, Bhangin' It is a musical about dancing to your own beat and a celebration of what America looks like today.

Learn more at https://lajollaplayhouse.org/show/bhangin-it/.

Watch the video below!

Ari Afsar is a singer/songwriter with placements on ABC, Disney, and an On-Demand feature. A graduate of Ethnomusicology Jazz from UCLA, Afsar just released her debut EP, "Somewhere I Thought I'd Be." Most recently she opened for Michelle Obama at the Shrine Auditorium, performed at the U.S. Institute of Peace, and opened for the ACLU national conference in D.C. She was the original Eliza Hamilton in Chicago's production of Hamilton, Miss California 2010, top 10 at Miss America 2011, a top 36 American Idol Alum, and currently stars in a SXSW-award winning series. She has been an advocate/performer/and public speaker for The Women's March, The Social Innovation Summit, Nexus Global, The University of Chicago, The MoveOn rally on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court, and The United State of Women.