Trinity Theatre Company Announces Fall Lineup of Performances And Classes

Trinity Theatre Company has announced the beginning of Fall performance classes as well as two Arts Education Productions (Anastasia and Anne of Green Gables) for families looking for performance opportunities for their San Diego student performers.

Families can register their students now for ARTS EDUCATION PRODUCTIONS and FALL CLASSES.

Boyd shared “Arts education is at the heart of everything we do. Watching students find their voice as they explore storytelling together never gets old. You see their confidence and skills grow in real time - and that growth serves students in whatever they do. Some of our student performers will go on to pursue the arts as they get older. And some will just take that confidence they gain from performing with a group and stepping outside their comfort zone - and apply it to their personal and professional interactions going forward. Arts education and performing with a group of peers is just such a win for everyone.”

Two Arts Education Productions at Trinity Theatre Company

Anastasia The Musical (Youth Edition)

(For Students ages 6-18)

Audition date: September 14th | Performances: November 22nd-24th

Director: Sean Boyd

Choreographer and Musical Director: Megan Goyette

Book by Terrence McNally | Music by Stephen Flaherty | Lyrics by Lynne Ahrens

Inspired by the Twentieth Century Fox Motion Pictures by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical | From the play by Marcelle Maurette as adapted by

Rehearsals: Tuesdays, 4:30-7:00; Saturdays, 10:00-2:00

Location: Pacific Highland Ranch Rec Center, 5977 Village Center Loop Rd, San Diego, CA 92130.

Tuition: $395/student | Partial and full scholarships are available. Please contact megan@trinityttc.org for more information.



Anne of Green Gables (One-Act Version)

(for students ages 8-18)

Auditions: September 30th | Performances: December 13th-14th

Director: Sean Boyd

Adapted by R.S. Sandberg | From the novel by L.M. Montegomery

Rehearsals: Mondays, 4:30-7:00 at Trinity Theatre Company

Location: Trinity Theatre Company, 1640 Camino Del Rio North, Suite 129, San Diego CA 92108 Mission Valley

Tuition: $295/student | Partial and full scholarships are available. Please contact megan@trinityttc.org for more information.

In addition to these full performance opportunities, Trinity Theatre Company is also registering for Fall Classes for students ages 4-12 at their space in Mission Valley.

Fall Session 1 - September 14th-October 19th

Trinity Tots: Little Red Riding Hood (ages 4-7)

Our youngest performers work as an ensemble to tell the classic story, Little Red Riding Hood. Each session will end with a performance for family and friends.

Storytelling through Song: Don't Feed the Plants (ages 8-12)

Actors will explore popular stories and characters through song, dance, and group medleys. Each session will end with a performance for family and friends.

Yes, and… Youth Improv Class (ages 8-12)

Actors will develop and enhance their performance skills by learning the basics of improv through games. Each session will focus on the rules of improv.

Fall Session 2 - November 2nd-December 14th

Trinity Tots: The Wizard of Oz (ages 4-7)

The youngest performers work as an ensemble to tell the classic story, The Wizard of Oz. Each session will end with a performance for family and friends.

Storytelling through Song: The Wicked Witch of the West (ages 8-12)

Actors will explore popular stories and characters through song, dance, and group medleys. Each session will end with a performance for family and friends

Youth Improv Class (ages 8-12)

Actors will develop and enhance their performance skills by learning the basics of improv through games. Each session will focus on the rules of improv.

