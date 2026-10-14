THE COTTAGE to Open at North Coast Repertory Theatre
Directed by Shana Wride, the Sandy Rustin comedy runs at North Coast Rep in Solana Beach.
North Coast Repertory Theatre will present The Cottage, Sandy Rustin's wickedly funny feminist farce that made its Broadway debut at the Helen Hayes Theater in 2023. Set in the English countryside in 1923, this side-splitting romp finds passion colliding with propriety as one woman's decision to expose her own affair sends secrets, scandal, and screwball chaos spilling out of every room.
Shana Wride directs Josh Cahn* (Richard), Jacob Caltrider* (Clarke), Abby Leigh Huffstetler* (Dierdre), Katie Karel* (Sylvia), Taubert Nadalini* (Beau), and Lauren Weinberg* (Marjorie). Christopher M. Williams* is Stage Manager and Jay Brace is Production Assistant. The Design Team includes Sean Fanning (Set Design), Matt Novotny (Light Design), Shirley Pierson (Costume Design), Melanie Chen Cole (Sound Design), Zachary Elliott (Props Design), and Peter Herman (Hair & Wig Design). Emmelyn Thayer is Dialect Coach. Crew includes Keelyn McDermott.
*The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors' Equity Association.
THE COTTAGE previews begin Wednesday, October 28, 2026, at 8:00 pm, with a Friday preview matinee at 2:00 pm on October 30. Opening Night is October 31. Closing Night is Sunday, November 22, 2026. The show runs Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays at 7:00 pm, Saturdays at 8:00 pm, with Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2:00 pm. Additional matinees are added October 30 and November 18 at 2:00 pm.
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