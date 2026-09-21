Video: GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR Trailer Released Ahead of North Coast Repertory Theatre Run
The clip previews the play's depiction of a chaotic 1958 television appearance by Oscar Levant.
A new trailer from North Coast Repertory Theatre offers a glimpse into its West Coast premiere of Good Night, Oscar, giving audiences a taste of the volatile energy at the center of Doug Wright's play about pianist, actor, and composer Oscar Levant. Watch the video!
Written by Pulitzer Prize winner Doug Wright, Good Night, Oscar is built around a single, fateful 1958 appearance by Levant on The Jack Paar Show. The play follows Levant, fresh out of a psychiatric hospital, as he navigates live television alongside his wife June Levant, television host Jack Paar, and network executive Bob Sarnoff, capturing what the theatre describes as one unforgettable night in the life of Hollywood's most neurotic and uncensored personality.
The production, directed by Tom Frey, marks the show's West Coast premiere at North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach. David Corlew stars as Oscar Levant, with Megan Carmitchel as June Levant, Brian Mackey as Jack Paar, and Jason Maddy as Bob Sarnoff, alongside Jay DeYonker, Isaiah Frazilus, and Wyatt VanHazel rounding out the cast.
The trailer arrives following the show's opening, which BroadwayWorld covered in a review of the production that praised Corlew's performance and Frey's pacing. Director Tom Frey also spoke about staging the play in a prior BroadwayWorld interview.
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