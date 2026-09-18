Video: BEGIN AGAIN Director Lorin Latarro Talks Musical at The Old Globe Seminar
Artistic director Barry Edelstein leads a patron discussion about the new musical's development.
The Old Globe has posted footage from a Vicki and Carl Zeiger Insights Seminar featuring Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein in conversation with director Lorin Latarro about the world premiere musical Begin Again. The seminar format, held one hour before curtain, gives Globe patrons an informal look at the ideas shaping a production before they see it performed.
Begin Again is based on the Exclusive Media film written and directed by John Carney, with music and lyrics by Pat Monahan and members of the band Train, Jerry Becker and Matt Musty. The book is by Jenna Clark Embrey and Molly Beach Murphy, with music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations by Brian Usifer. The story follows Gretta, a songwriter reeling from heartbreak, and Dan, a burned-out record producer, whose chance meeting in New York City sparks a creative partnership that changes both their lives.
The production runs at The Old Globe's Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in San Diego, with choreography by David Neumann and direction by Latarro, who appears in the Insights Seminar video. The engagement marks the musical's world premiere ahead of a planned Broadway run.
The seminar video follows earlier Old Globe releases documenting the production's development, including a rehearsal room video and a separate clip in which composer Pat Monahan, Latarro, and stars Emma Busse and Patrick Heusinger discussed the show's pre-Broadway run, detailed in a prior BroadwayWorld report.
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...
|
BEGIN AGAIN
The Old Globe (9/06-10/11) PHOTOS
|
Good Night, Oscar
North Coast Repertory (9/16-10/11)
|
The Rocky Horror Picture Show Spooktacular Tour with Patricia Quinn
Balboa Theater (10/11-10/11)
|
Finding Neverland
Woodland Opera House (6/11-7/03)
|
The Outsiders
San Diego Civic Theatre (11/03-11/08)
|
September Cinballera Salon - An Evening of Lieder
Villa Montezuma (9/21-9/21)
|
Outlander In Concert
San Diego Civic Theatre (11/12-11/12)
|
Mamma Mia!
Civic Theatre- San Diego (6/15-6/20)
|
Elf The Musical
San Diego Civic Theatre (12/29-1/03)
|
Ripcord
The Roustabouts Theatre Co. (10/08-11/01)