Video: JOB at Cygnet Theatre

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Cygnet Theatre's production of JOB is now playing at the Dottie Studio Theater, and a new trailer gives audiences a preview of the psychological thriller's central confrontation. The clip sets up the premise of Max Wolf Friedlich's play, which runs through November 1.

JOB follows Jane, an ambitious employee at a tech company placed on forced leave after a viral video, as she sits down with crisis therapist Loyd for what begins as a routine evaluation. According to the show's description, the session mutates into a tense psychological duel that strips away layers of power, privilege, and digital-age morality, probing what it means to be a citizen of the internet.

The production is directed by Hannah Meade and features Jacob Bruce and Caroline Gottlieb in the two-person cast, as detailed in BroadwayWorld's casting announcement for the production.

The show is staged in Cygnet Theatre's Dottie Studio Theater as part of the company's current season, running alongside the venue's other San Diego programming through the fall.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 18 Days 10 Hrs 20 Min 07 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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