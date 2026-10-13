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Video: JOB at Cygnet Theatre

A new trailer previews the two-hander about a viral video and a forced workplace evaluation.

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Cygnet Theatre's production of JOB is now playing at the Dottie Studio Theater, and a new trailer gives audiences a preview of the psychological thriller's central confrontation. The clip sets up the premise of Max Wolf Friedlich's play, which runs through November 1.

JOB follows Jane, an ambitious employee at a tech company placed on forced leave after a viral video, as she sits down with crisis therapist Loyd for what begins as a routine evaluation. According to the show's description, the session mutates into a tense psychological duel that strips away layers of power, privilege, and digital-age morality, probing what it means to be a citizen of the internet.

The production is directed by Hannah Meade and features Jacob Bruce and Caroline Gottlieb in the two-person cast, as detailed in BroadwayWorld's casting announcement for the production.

The show is staged in Cygnet Theatre's Dottie Studio Theater as part of the company's current season, running alongside the venue's other San Diego programming through the fall.

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