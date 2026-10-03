North Coast Repertory Theatre Will Present TED TALKS AND TALKS

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An intimate evening with Ted Leitner, the legendary broadcasting voice of the San Diego Padres, Aztecs, Channel 8 Sports, KFMB-AM Radio and more: up-close, un-filtered, and un-scripted – just like he's always been. 'Uncle Teddy' shares hilarious and moving stories about SD sports legends including Tony Gwynn, Jerry Coleman, Junior Seau, Trevor Hoffman, Bill Walton and Ted Williams as he reflects on a 4-decades long career.

Controversial, outrageous and hilarious, share the evening with a master-storyteller Ca-Rushing stories from his own life and career from PS 105 in the Bronx to becoming the most riveting sports voice San Diego has ever known. This time, there's no game clock, no commercial break and apparently no one telling him to wrap it up. Ted pulls back the curtain on a lifetime behind the microphone, sharing stories, experiences, opinions and assorted observations that, for better or worse, could only come from Uncle Teddy.

Co-producer Andy Strasberg states 'for San Diego sports fans who could never get enough of Ted Leitner—and even for those who occasionally thought they'd had enough—Uncle Teddy is back!'

TED TALKS AND TALKS will occur on November 16 and 17, 2026 at 7:30pm. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets: $45 | Seniors: $40 | Subscribers: $35. All tickets include the post-show dessert reception and book signing. Call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.

Content Note: Contains strong language and profanity - best suited for adult audiences.

BIOS

Ted Leitner: Controversial, outrageous and hilarious, Ted Leitner has been the enduring voice of San Diego's sports scene since 1978. As of 2021, Leitner spent 41 seasons as the play-by-play voice of the San Diego Padres and 25 years as the radio voice of football and basketball for the San Diego State University Aztecs. During that span, he also spent 25 years (1978–2002) as sports anchor and commentator on CBS 8 and talk-show host and sports humorist on KFMB-AM Radio.

Todd Salovey (Director): founding Artistic Director of JFest. Favorite directing credits include S. Ansky's The Dybbuk which started JFest, Yehuda Hyman's The Mad Dancers during which the Festival was named for the Lipinsky Family, Hamlet starring the extraordinary Jefferson Mays and his own adaptation of Sherri Mandell's The Blessing of a Broken Heart which won an Edgerton New Play Award. Salovey is on faculty at UCSD in the Department of Theatre and Dance, and Rady School of Management. tsalovey@sdjfest.org

Andy Strasberg (Co-Producer) spent 22 years with the San Diego Padres, beginning in 1975 and eventually overseeing the team's marketing efforts. In 1997, he launched his own sports marketing consulting business, representing Hall of Famers Jerry Coleman, Ozzie Smith, and Doug Harvey, while also consulting for Major League Baseball teams. He served as technical advisor on HBO's acclaimed film 61*. A lifelong baseball fan and storyteller, Strasberg wrote and performed his one-man, one-act show, That's Baseball, at San Diego's Lyceum Theatre in 2012. He is the author or co-author of eight baseball books, including his newest, A Baseball Memoir…From the Last Fan to Work in Major League Baseball.

About the North Coast Repertory Theatre under the artistic leadership of David Ellenstein since 2003, is a professional Equity theatre, currently celebrating its 45th Season. North Coast Rep has received critical acclaim from media and audiences alike, and has evolved into one of the area's leading performing arts organizations. North Coast Rep prides itself on employing the majority of its actors from Actors' Equity Association for its high quality, award-winning productions, and staging works by established and emerging playwrights. Throughout its history, North Coast Rep has created a platform where artist and audience thrive through the intimacy of live theatre, recognizing the power of theatre to challenge complacency, revitalize the imagination, nurture the unexpected and embrace the variety and diversity in our lives.

About The Lipinsky Family San Diego Jewish Arts Festival (JFest) is an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to spreading joy and building community through original, high-quality, and unapologetically Jewish art. What began as a single day of programming over three decades ago has evolved into a vibrant multi-week festival and year-round cultural hub celebrating Jewish music, theatre, dance, and fine arts. Performing at more than 12 venues across San Diego County, JFest collaborates with world-class performers, emerging voices, and renowned local artists to present transformative cultural experiences. Grounded in excellence, access, and innovation, JFest creates uplifting spaces that honor Jewish identity, foster shared humanity, and cultivate the next generation of creative storytelling for the broader community. www.sdjfest.org

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 28 Days 15 Hrs 00 Min 21 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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