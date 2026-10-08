Video: 'Fake Flowers' from BEGIN AGAIN at The Old Globe

NEW! San Diego Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Diego & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





The Old Globe shared a clip of 'Fake Flowers,' a song from its world premiere musical Begin Again, currently running on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in San Diego's Balboa Park.

Begin Again is based on the Exclusive Media film written and directed by John Carney, with music and lyrics by Pat Monahan and the band Train, whose members Jerry Becker and Matt Musty contributed to the score. The book is by Jenna Clark Embrey and Molly Beach Murphy, with music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations by Brian Usifer. The story follows Gretta, a songwriter, and Dan, a record producer, as a chance meeting in New York City leads to an unexpected musical collaboration.

The production is directed by Lorin Latarro, with choreography by David Neumann, and runs through October 18, 2026. The cast includes Emma Busse as Gretta, Patrick Heusinger as Dan, Charlotte MacLeod as Violet, Kevin William Paul as Max, Adrienne Walker as Miriam, Nik Walker as Saul, and Casey Whyland as Stevie.

BroadwayWorld's review of the production covered the musical's world premiere engagement, and the show previously added a week of performances, as reported in BroadwayWorld's story on the extension.

See more BroadwayWorld in Google Our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers. Add as a preferred source Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 23 Days 09 Hrs 33 Min 50 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more San Diego Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me