Video: 'Fake Flowers' from BEGIN AGAIN at The Old Globe
The song comes from the world premiere musical based on the 2013 film of the same name.
The Old Globe shared a clip of 'Fake Flowers,' a song from its world premiere musical Begin Again, currently running on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in San Diego's Balboa Park.
Begin Again is based on the Exclusive Media film written and directed by John Carney, with music and lyrics by Pat Monahan and the band Train, whose members Jerry Becker and Matt Musty contributed to the score. The book is by Jenna Clark Embrey and Molly Beach Murphy, with music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations by Brian Usifer. The story follows Gretta, a songwriter, and Dan, a record producer, as a chance meeting in New York City leads to an unexpected musical collaboration.
The production is directed by Lorin Latarro, with choreography by David Neumann, and runs through October 18, 2026. The cast includes Emma Busse as Gretta, Patrick Heusinger as Dan, Charlotte MacLeod as Violet, Kevin William Paul as Max, Adrienne Walker as Miriam, Nik Walker as Saul, and Casey Whyland as Stevie.
BroadwayWorld's review of the production covered the musical's world premiere engagement, and the show previously added a week of performances, as reported in BroadwayWorld's story on the extension.
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