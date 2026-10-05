ARROWHEAD Will Make San Diego Premiere at Diversionary Theatre

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Diversionary Theatre has announced the cast & creative team for the San Diego Premiere of Arrowhead, by Catya McMullen and directed by Sherri Eden Barber. Arrowhead will begin previews on November 12 (Press opening: November 21).

Artistic Director of Diversionary Theatre, and Director of this production, Sherri Eden Barber, said about the show 'I picked Arrowhead because it made me laugh out loud, and then, almost without warning, it got me. It has the big heart and outrageous energy of a great ensemble sitcom: a party at a lake house, siblings, chosen family, messy people making terrible decisions, and one very unfortunate cat tree. Underneath all that chaos is something beautifully simple. It's about the families we're born into, the families we choose, and the people who drive us absolutely crazy are often the ones who get us through. It's fiercely queer, wildly entertaining, and a comedy for everyone.'

The creative team: Catya McMullen, Playwright; Sherri Eden Barber, Director; Nick Ponting, Scenic Design; Oleander 'Oz' Zeissig, Lighting Design; Claire Peterson, Costume Design; Coleman Ray Clark, Sound Design; Anthony Garcia, Props Designer; Jaz Villalino, Stage Manager

When an accidentally pregnant lesbian hosts a secret abortion party at a lake house, the weekend quickly spirals into a chaotic, hilarious collision of crashing friends and imploding identities. This fearless, laugh-out-loud comedy tackles bodily autonomy and community expectations with humor instead of hopelessness. It is a bold, wildly entertaining new play that will leave audiences buzzing long after the curtain falls.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 26 Days 05 Hrs 26 Min 32 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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