ARROWHEAD Will Make San Diego Premiere at Diversionary Theatre
Directed by Sherri Eden Barber, the play follows a weekend that spirals into chaos when friends and identities collide at a lake house gathering.
Diversionary Theatre has announced the cast & creative team for the San Diego Premiere of Arrowhead, by Catya McMullen and directed by Sherri Eden Barber. Arrowhead will begin previews on November 12 (Press opening: November 21).
Artistic Director of Diversionary Theatre, and Director of this production, Sherri Eden Barber, said about the show 'I picked Arrowhead because it made me laugh out loud, and then, almost without warning, it got me. It has the big heart and outrageous energy of a great ensemble sitcom: a party at a lake house, siblings, chosen family, messy people making terrible decisions, and one very unfortunate cat tree. Underneath all that chaos is something beautifully simple. It's about the families we're born into, the families we choose, and the people who drive us absolutely crazy are often the ones who get us through. It's fiercely queer, wildly entertaining, and a comedy for everyone.'
The creative team: Catya McMullen, Playwright; Sherri Eden Barber, Director; Nick Ponting, Scenic Design; Oleander 'Oz' Zeissig, Lighting Design; Claire Peterson, Costume Design; Coleman Ray Clark, Sound Design; Anthony Garcia, Props Designer; Jaz Villalino, Stage Manager
When an accidentally pregnant lesbian hosts a secret abortion party at a lake house, the weekend quickly spirals into a chaotic, hilarious collision of crashing friends and imploding identities. This fearless, laugh-out-loud comedy tackles bodily autonomy and community expectations with humor instead of hopelessness. It is a bold, wildly entertaining new play that will leave audiences buzzing long after the curtain falls.
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