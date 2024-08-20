Spotlight: DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS at The Old Globe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Celebrate Halloween with a new side-splitting adventure based on Bram Stoker’s classic tale that’s sure to induce blood-curdling screams—of laughter! Famed vampire hunter Jean Van Helsing and her motley crew chase Count Dracula around the English countryside in a madcap race to save his innocent victims.

Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen return to The Old Globe following their wildly popular Ebenezer Scrooge’s BIG San Diego Christmas Show! and Crime and Punishment, A Comedy. Filled with their signature imaginative staging, irreverent farce, and special effects, this hilarious scarefest is the perfect way to get spooky this season!

