Review: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at San Diego Musical Theatre

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS is an audience favorite any time of year, but San Diego Musical Theatre has brought it back just in time for a killer, man-eating plant to fit right in for the spooky month of October. Playing on the San Diego Musical Theatre stage through October 30th, this show is delightfully fun with strong performances, some killer vocals, and a liberal definition of "plant food."

This musical classic is an ode to the B, sci-fi movies of the 1950s, and written by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken is full of catchy songs, clever lines, and a camp. The show is tightly paced and once Chiffon (Tyrah Hunter), Crystal (Shanyeyah White), and Ronnette (Carjanae) open the show with some powerhouse vocals, the show is off and running.

When sweet flower shop employee Seymour (Ramiro Garcia Jr.) finds a plant that promises (at first figuratively and then literally) to give him anything his heart desires - how far will he go to make his dream come true?

Seymour's heart desires family, and some success- both of which he hasn't found working in a flower shop owned by Mr. Mushnik (Elliott Goretsky). His heart also yearns for his coworker Audrey (Lena Ceja) who is a sweetheart wrapped in ace bandages thanks to her sadistic boyfriend Dr. Orin Scrivello, DDS (Colden Lamb).

The strange and interesting plant, named Audrey II, turns out to thrive on blood and can compel people to do things they normally wouldn't - like maybe randomly walk in and buy flowers from a Skid Row florist shop.

Audrey II can also talk and sing (Domo D'dante) and is puppeteered by Luis Flores Torres from behind the scenes. The baby plant design by Madison Mellon is sweet and allows for charismatic puppeteering by Torres, before it becomes more threatening as it continues to grow.

Garcia's Seymour is sweet, sensitive, and has a lot of humor even as the character struggles with conflicted feelings about what the plant needs to stay alive. Ceja as Audrey is lovely and has a beautiful voice as she dreams of "Somewhere that's Green" with a wistful longing. The duet of "Suddenly Seymour" between Seymour and Audrey is a highlight and glows with hope.

Carjanae, Hunter, and White as the girl group outside the shop bring fantastic vocals and individual personalities to each girl as they act as the narrators and Greek chorus for the show. While Goretsky as Mr.Mushnik is funny as the greedy and exploitative flower shop owner.

D'dante as Audrey II has a smooth, soulful, and seductive voice when tempting Seymour, which turns more menacing and dangerous when he doesn't get his way.

Lamb as Audrey's sadistic boyfriend might truly be the scariest thing in the show. His mood swings from smiles to rage so quickly that a few women in front of me jumped every time his mood shifts. Lamb also has numerous comedic moments like having Orin sing "Lai lo le lo lai" to Seymour (a reference to Garcia's last role at SDMT as the Piragua Guy in IN THE HEIGHTS) and as various other zany characters throughout the show.

Deftly directed by Kandace Crystal, who wisely knows that this type of camp is funniest when played straight, the show not only entertains but also has an underlying edge of the circumstances in Skid Row that would corrupt a wide-eyed innocent like Seymour to do dastardly things for a more stable life and love. The villain is genuine cruelty from the people in this world and not just the plant. Crystal also finds many moments of humor, especially in how the people that are compelled by the plant seem like they're almost sleepwalking.

Music Director Richard Dueñez Morrison helps make the singers and the music work together smoothly, while choreography by Luke H. Jacobs is fun and period appropriate.

No outer space plant compelling necessary; LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS is a fun night at the theatre, and filled with winning performances - don't miss the chance to see a new spin on a cult classic.

How To Attend

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS is playing at San Diego Musical Theatre through October 30th. For ticket and showtime information go to www.sdmt.org

Photo credit: The cast of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Courtesy of San Diego Musical Theatre