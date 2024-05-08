CCAE Theatricals Announces Cast For EVERY BRILLIANT THING To Close It's 2024 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



CCAE Theatricals has announced the addition of Every Brilliant Thing to its 2024 Season, written by Olivier Award-nominated playwright Duncan MacMillan (Lungs; People, Places, and Things) with Drama Desk Award, Lucille Lortel Award, and Off-Broadway Alliance Award nominee Jonny Donahoe (Thirty Christmases, Forgiveness).

The "one-person" play features four different actors rotating performances throughout the run. Every Brilliant Thing will be staged in the round onstage at the Center Theater at The California Center for the Arts, Escondido from July 5 to 21, 2024.

"Ice cream." "Water fights." "Peeing in the sea and nobody knows." A boy's handwritten list to cheer up his despondent mom becomes a surprisingly funny and poignant ode to humanity. This surprising and immersive theatrical experience speaks openly about depression, mental illness and suicide. Every Brilliant Thing takes audiences on a transcendent and tender coming-of-age journey that reminds us to pay attention to life's smallest joys - and to each other.

'Every Brilliant Thing is a remarkable work that brings something new to every performance, depending on the participation of members from the audience,' said Artistic Director J. Scott Lapp. 'This unpredictability makes each performance all the more thrilling. The play's universal message has the power to resonate with everyone. Every Brilliant Thing fits perfectly with the exact type of theatre and mission that we have become known for. Theatre that transcends entertainment. Theatre that uplifts and inspires. It reminds us about the power of human connection and that things can improve even in the darkest moments.'

'Every Brilliant Thing is a "one-person" play about an every person's story,' said Lapp. 'With this inspiration at it's core development, I thought how great would it be if we could gather four brilliant local actors, to share the run and offer our audiences four unique perspectives on this incredible piece? I'm excited to work with Steven Lone, Allison Spratt Pearce, DeAndre Simmons and Bethany Slomka* in shaping this story and giving our audiences the opportunity to return to the piece during the run to see this "every man's story" told through the lens of four brilliant, unique individuals."

Every Brilliant Thing will be directed by Artistic Director, J. Scott Lapp+ (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Witnesses, West End's The Prince of Egypt, Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Broadway's Bonnie & Clyde).

The cast will feature four different San Diego actors taking turns performing the one-person show; Steven Lone, CCAE Theatricals Debut, (Cygnet's Water by the Spoonful (Craig Noel Award Winner, Outstanding Lead Performance), Pride & Prejudice, Motherf**ker with the Hat, As You Like It (New Fortune Theatre), Poe Fest (Write Out Loud); Allison Spratt Pearce (CCAE Theatricals' The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Moonlight's Into The Woods; Broadway's Curtains, Good Vibrations, Cry Baby; Off-Broadway: Enter Laughing; Come From Away, Sideways, Love All (La Jolla Playhouse); Emma, As You Like It (The Old Globe); DeAndre Simmons (CCAE Theatricals' Ain't Misbehavin' and Sunday in the Park with George, Clyde's (Moxie Theatre), Madama Butterfly (San Diego Opera) and The Falling and the Rising (Bodhe Tree Concerts) & Bethany Slomka* (CCAE Theatricals' Sunday in The Park with George, Regional Premiere of Charlie & the Chocolate Factory, Tarzan, Hunchback of Notre Dame (Tuacahn Amphitheater); Hair, How the Grinch Stole Christmas (The Old Globe).

*Appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity.

+ The Director is a member of the Society of Stage Directors and Choreographers union.

The design and creative team, includes J. Scott Lapp+, director; Yoni Kruvi, assistant director; Matthew Herman, scenic design; Coleman Ray Clark, lighting & sound design; Holly Lapp, props master; Kate Thorvick, production stage manager; and Aaron Rumley, Production Manager.

Directed by J. Scott Lapp (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Witnesses (2022 Craig Noel Award for Outstanding New Musical & Direction).

Tickets

Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 9th at 10am to Subscribers and Monday, May 13th at 10am to the General Public and are priced $40 (General Admission) to $50 (Premium Reserved Seating). To purchase by phone, call (442) 304-0500 or online at www.theatricals.org.

